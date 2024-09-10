Bulgaria Ranks Second Worldwide in Bread Consumption

September 12, 2024, Thursday
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Ranks Second Worldwide in Bread Consumption @Pixabay

Bulgaria ranks second globally in bread consumption, with Turkey leading the list, according to the Turkish news site "Yenigun," which cites recent statistics. In Turkey, the average annual bread consumption per person is nearly 200 kg, while in Bulgaria, it stands at 131.1 kg per person each year.

Ukraine follows in third place with a consumption of 88 kg per person annually. Greece is fourth at 70 kg, Germany is fifth with 57 kg, and Russia is sixth with 54 kg per capita per year.

The statistics also show that the Swiss consume 48 kg of bread annually per person, Saudi Arabians eat 39 kg, Japanese individuals consume 28.3 kg, and South Africans have 25.8 kg per person per year.

Bread remains a fundamental component of Bulgarian cuisine and culture. "Bread is deeply ingrained in Bulgarian life and traditions. It is present in various rituals from birth to death," said Stefka Alexandrova, owner of a bakery chain in Varna. She noted that while white bread remains popular, there is a growing interest in healthier options like protein and whole-grain breads.

Regarding bread price increases, Alexandrova explained that higher costs are due to the increased prices of wheat, flour, and other ingredients, as well as rising wages.

