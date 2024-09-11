Sofia’s Central Universal Store to Undergo Major Renovation by 2027

The Central Universal Store (CUS/ЦУМ) building in Sofia is set for a major transformation in two phases, with the first phase expected to be completed by April 2025 and the second by 2027, reports BNR. Ahmed Nasser, founder and director of the company overseeing the project, announced that the aim is to restore the building's functionality and establish it as a modern icon of Sofia, blending utility and excellent location.

The renovation plan includes significant interior upgrades. On the first floor, there will be three main areas: two exhibition halls dedicated to Bulgarian and Egyptian history, and a museum featuring a rose oil workshop. The upper floors are slated to house a shopping area, restaurants, a spa center, and a five-star hotel spread over two levels. Additionally, the building will feature a convention area, co-working spaces, a business center, an accelerator, and dedicated space for scientific research.

Nasser emphasized that the investment is designed to enhance not only the hospitality and wellness sectors but also to foster business meetings, the IT industry, and scientific endeavors. The redevelopment is envisioned as a commercial and tourist hub that will promote Bulgaria as a prime destination, with a focus on year-round health tourism.

A comprehensive presentation of the CUS transformation project will be held on September 19 at the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry.