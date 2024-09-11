US Announces New Sanctions on Iran Over Missile Supplies to Russia

The United States is set to impose new sanctions on Iran following the delivery of ballistic missiles from Tehran to Moscow, despite repeated warnings from the West. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, during a visit to London, announced the move, noting that Russia is expected to use the missiles in its war against Ukraine in the coming weeks. Additionally, Moscow is reportedly sharing technology with Iran, including in the nuclear field.

Blinken emphasized that the delivery of Iranian missiles to Russia represents a significant escalation, and this cooperation threatens European security. The expanded partnership between Russia and Iran extends Iran's destabilizing influence far beyond the Middle East, Blinken stated. The US has been warning Tehran for months about the consequences of supplying such weaponry to Russia.

The new US sanctions will include Iran Air, with other countries expected to follow suit in announcing their own measures. In response, Iran has denied involvement, calling the provision of military aid to any party in the conflict inhumane. A statement from Iran’s mission to the United Nations emphasized that the country does not engage in actions that escalate the conflict and has urged other nations to cease arms supplies.

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, standing alongside Blinken, echoed the concerns, stressing that both countries are united in their efforts to counter Iran's influence in both the Middle East and Ukraine. Lammy described Iran’s actions as contributing to a dangerous escalation, and noted the importance of addressing Iran's support for Russia, which he said is undermining global stability.

Asked about Britain's potential authorization for Ukraine to use long-range Storm Shadow missiles against Russian targets, Lammy declined to comment on operational matters. However, both he and Blinken agreed on the gravity of the situation and the need for a coordinated response.

Blinken and Lammy will also visit Kyiv this week, marking the first joint visit of its kind in over a decade. The trip underscores the urgency of addressing growing concerns over Iran’s role in supplying missiles and Moscow's increasing reliance on Tehran.

During a press conference, Blinken also made sharp remarks regarding the Israeli military, particularly following the death of an American citizen in the West Bank. He called the killing during a protest “unprovoked and unjustified,” and urged fundamental changes in Israel’s rules for the use of force in the West Bank. No one should lose their life while participating in a protest, Blinken added.

Lammy weighed in on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, pointing to the deaths caused by an airstrike in a humanitarian zone in southern Gaza as further evidence of the urgent need for a ceasefire. He reiterated that the situation in Khan Younis highlights the critical moment at hand, and that international efforts to secure a ceasefire must intensify.