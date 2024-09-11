Marking 23 Years Since the 9/11 Attacks

World | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 09:04
Bulgaria: Marking 23 Years Since the 9/11 Attacks @Wikimedia Commons

Today marks the 23rd anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon. On that fateful day, the terrorist group Al-Qaeda, led by Osama bin Laden, carried out a coordinated assault by hijacking four civilian airplanes. Two of the planes crashed into the twin towers of the World Trade Center, causing both buildings to collapse within two hours. A third plane struck the west side of the Pentagon, while the fourth crashed into a field in Pennsylvania after passengers attempted to overpower the hijackers.

It is widely believed that the hijackers of the fourth plane, United Airlines Flight 93, intended to target the US Capitol building in Washington, D.C. Altogether, nearly 3,000 people lost their lives in the attacks, and more than 6,000 were injured. To this day, the remains of approximately 1,000 victims have yet to be identified, despite ongoing efforts using advanced DNA technology.

The 9/11 attacks led to significant global changes, most notably the US-led invasion of Afghanistan in October 2001, aimed at dismantling Al-Qaeda and removing the Taliban from power. The attacks also prompted the introduction of stricter security measures worldwide, including the creation of the Department of Homeland Security in the US and the expansion of intelligence-sharing agreements between nations. The long-term health effects of the attacks are still being felt, with thousands of first responders and survivors suffering from illnesses related to the toxic dust and debris released during the collapse of the towers. Annual memorial events continue to be held, honoring the victims and heroes of that tragic day.

Tags: september 11, US, attacks

