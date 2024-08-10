Mass Poisoning of Stray Animals Sparks Outrage in Bulgarian Town

Residents of the Bulgarian town of Bobov dol have reported the mass poisoning of stray animals, sharing concerns on social media, Nova TV reported. According to local police, six dogs and two cats were found poisoned over the weekend, with the animals reportedly killed by poison concealed in minced meat. However, locals claim the situation is more severe, blaming the municipality for not promptly cleaning up the poison, which they believe resulted in the deaths of many more animals.

Sonia Ivanova, a local resident, described hearing the agonizing cries of stray dogs. "I didn’t see it happen, but I heard the little dogs squealing. Both small and large dogs were in agony. I went into shock and started screaming," she said, noting she was able to save one dog by feeding it raw eggs. According to Ivanova, around 30 dogs and at least 20 cats were killed in the incident.

Gergana Boshnakova, another resident, expressed frustration with the handling of the stray animal population. She mentioned that she had previously asked the mayor, Elsa Velichkova, about the large number of strays. While she opposes having stray animals on the streets, Boshnakova emphasized that they are not to blame for the situation and condemned the method used to reduce their numbers.