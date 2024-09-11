Israel Signals Possible Temporary Truce with Hamas as Hostilities Continue

World | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 08:45
Bulgaria: Israel Signals Possible Temporary Truce with Hamas as Hostilities Continue

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has indicated that a temporary ceasefire with Hamas could be achievable, though he emphasized that concluding the ongoing conflict remains a separate challenge. Gallant noted that the opportunity for negotiating a ceasefire is narrowing but suggested conditions are favorable for a six-week pause in hostilities, which could include the release of hostages held in Gaza. However, he refrained from addressing Hamas' push for a permanent cessation of violence, raising doubts about the long-term feasibility of a broader peace deal. Efforts by the US, alongside Egypt and Qatar, have been ongoing to mediate a ceasefire.

In a separate incident, at least five people were killed early this morning in an Israeli airstrike in Tubas, located in the West Bank, according to reports from the Palestinian Red Crescent. The Israeli army issued a statement asserting that the strike targeted an armed terrorist cell as part of their counter-terrorism operations.

Yesterday, an Israeli airstrike on the Al Mawassi refugee camp near Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip resulted in the deaths of at least 40 people and left 60 others injured. The Israeli military claimed that the strike was aimed at a Hamas command center situated within the humanitarian zone. Hamas, however, denied the presence of any of its fighters in the refugee camp.

