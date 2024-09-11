Israel Signals Possible Temporary Truce with Hamas as Hostilities Continue

Six UN Staff Killed in Israeli Strike on Gaza School
The United Nations agency for Palestine refugees reported that six of its staff members were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a school located in the central Gaza Strip
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has indicated that a temporary ceasefire with Hamas could be achievable, though he emphasized that concluding the ongoing conflict remains a separate challenge. Gallant noted that the opportunity for negotiating a ceasefire is narrowing but suggested conditions are favorable for a six-week pause in hostilities, which could include the release of hostages held in Gaza. However, he refrained from addressing Hamas' push for a permanent cessation of violence, raising doubts about the long-term feasibility of a broader peace deal. Efforts by the US, alongside Egypt and Qatar, have been ongoing to mediate a ceasefire.
In a separate incident, at least five people were killed early this morning in an Israeli airstrike in Tubas, located in the West Bank, according to reports from the Palestinian Red Crescent. The Israeli army issued a statement asserting that the strike targeted an armed terrorist cell as part of their counter-terrorism operations.
Yesterday, an Israeli airstrike on the Al Mawassi refugee camp near Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip resulted in the deaths of at least 40 people and left 60 others injured. The Israeli military claimed that the strike was aimed at a Hamas command center situated within the humanitarian zone. Hamas, however, denied the presence of any of its fighters in the refugee camp.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
During an operation in the Black Sea, Ukrainian special forces from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense successfully destroyed a Russian Su-30SM fighter jet using a portable anti-aircraft missile system
Russian drones struck a residential building in the Ukrainian city of Konotop, located in the Sumy region
The United Nations agency for Palestine refugees reported that six of its staff members were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a school located in the central Gaza Strip
Two Bulgarians from the Bolhrad region have recently died while serving in Ukraine
In a video message to the Fourth Summit of the Crimean Platform Leaders, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan demanded that Russia return control of Crimea to Ukraine
On October 1, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will officially hand over his position to his successor, Mark Rutte
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023