Harris Rattles Trump in Fiery Debate: A Clash of Composure and Conspiracy

World | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 08:40
Kamala Harris took a strategic approach in her first debate against Donald Trump, consistently provoking the former president throughout the nearly two-hour event. Harris, who had extensively prepared, inserted sharp remarks in most of her responses, labeling Trump as “weak” and “disgraceful.” She repeatedly reminded viewers that 81 million Americans had voted to remove Trump from office in 2020. This tactic succeeded in getting under Trump’s skin, causing him to react with frustration and a series of unsubstantiated claims.

Trump, frequently off balance, responded by asserting various falsehoods, including long-debunked claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. At one point, he even repeated an unfounded conspiracy theory about migrants in Ohio eating pets, a claim that Harris did not engage with directly, allowing him to spiral into an extended rant. Despite moderators' attempts to steer the discussion toward substantive issues like immigration, Trump instead focused on defending the size of his rallies and other grievances.

One of the most heated moments of the debate came when the topic turned to abortion. Trump defended his role in overturning Roe v. Wade, casting it as a service to the country, while continuing to make inaccurate claims about state laws allowing post-birth abortions, a point that was promptly corrected by the moderators. Harris, an outspoken advocate for reproductive rights, countered with personal stories of women denied necessary care, emphasizing the devastating effects of restrictive abortion laws.

Throughout the debate, Harris aimed to cast Trump as a leader more interested in his own interests than those of the American people. She leaned into her personal background as the child of a middle-class family, contrasting it with Trump’s policies, which she framed as benefiting billionaires and corporations. Harris used this contrast to appeal to voters directly, questioning Trump’s commitment to addressing the needs of everyday Americans.

At one point, the discussion shifted to race and Trump’s previous comments about Harris’ identity as a Black woman. Rather than defend herself, Harris chose to highlight Trump’s long history of racially charged behavior, including his role in the Central Park Five case and his promotion of the birther movement. Trump attempted to deflect by bringing up other political figures who supported similar positions, but Harris stood firm, arguing that Americans deserve a leader who doesn’t seek to divide the nation.

The debate also touched on major global conflicts, including the wars in Gaza and Ukraine. Both candidates offered few specific solutions, but Trump claimed that his election alone would reset international relations, while Harris criticized his fondness for autocratic leaders. Harris argued that Trump's approach to diplomacy leaves the US vulnerable to manipulation by dictators. Trump countered by recalling his administration's NATO efforts and accusing Harris of lacking the courage to demand stronger contributions from allied nations.

The debate ended on a note consistent with its overall tone—Trump, aggrieved and defensive, while Harris maintained her composure, occasionally reacting with bemusement to his more outlandish claims. It remains to be seen how the debate will influence the larger presidential race, but Harris clearly aimed to contrast herself as a pragmatic and empathetic leader, while Trump stuck to his combative, grievance-filled style.

