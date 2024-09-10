EU Nations Reinforce Border Checks Amid Migration Surge

The European Union is grappling with a sharp increase in both legal and illegal migration, leading several member states to implement temporary border checks, despite their participation in the Schengen area, which typically allows for free movement. The Schengen rules permit such measures only "as a last resort" in response to serious threats to internal security or public order.

Austria has introduced border checks with Slovakia and the Czech Republic, which are set to end on October 15, and has extended controls on its borders with Slovenia and Hungary until November 11. The measures are in response to pressure on Austria's asylum system and heightened security concerns related to terrorist and criminal activities connected to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Denmark is also conducting checks on land and sea arrivals from Germany until November 11, citing threats linked to the 2023 Gaza conflict, desecration of the Koran, and concerns about Russian espionage.

France has implemented border checks with Schengen countries until October 31 due to pressure on its admissions system and terror threats.

Germany plans to enforce stricter controls on all its land borders starting September 16 for an initial period of six months. This follows earlier announcements of tightened controls on its borders with Poland, the Czech Republic, and Switzerland, which have enabled the country to return 30,000 migrants since October 2023.

Italy's border checks, set to last until December 18, are in response to concerns over terrorism, the war in Ukraine, and potential violence related to Italy's G7 presidency. Previously, Italy had imposed checks on its border with Slovenia until June, citing potential terrorist threats from migrants arriving via the Balkans.

Norway, although not an EU member but part of the Schengen agreement, has introduced border controls at its ports linked to the Schengen area until November 11. This measure is a response to perceived threats from Russian intelligence operations that could impact Norwegian gas exports and military aid to Ukraine.

Slovenia has implemented border checks on its borders with Croatia and Hungary until December 21, attributing the decision to worsening security in the Middle East and Ukraine, as well as high levels of terrorism and organized crime in the Western Balkans.

Sweden has tightened its border controls until November 11 due to increased risks of violence, including anti-Semitic attacks related to the Gaza conflict.

Finland has closed crossing points along its land border with Russia, a non-Schengen area, indefinitely due to a surge in asylum seekers from third countries, which Finland attributes to orchestration by Moscow. This claim has been rejected by the Kremlin. Finland has also prohibited voyages from several ports connected to its eastern neighbor.