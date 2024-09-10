North Macedonia's President to Visit Bulgaria for the First Time

Politics | September 10, 2024, Tuesday // 17:01
Bulgaria: North Macedonia's President to Visit Bulgaria for the First Time Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova

Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, the President of the Republic of North Macedonia, will make her first official visit to Bulgaria this Friday since assuming office in May, according to Macedonian media reports. During her visit, Siljanovska will attend a performance by the Macedonian Opera and Ballet in Sofia, featuring Giuseppe Verdi’s "Nabucco."

Unconfirmed reports suggest that Siljanovska will hold a bilateral meeting with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev during her stay. It is also expected that they will be seated together in the audience at the opera. Additionally, it is rumored that Siljanovska will be accompanied by two Macedonian ministers.

