Politics | September 10, 2024, Tuesday // 16:40
Bulgaria: 'Revival' Introduces Foreign Agents Bill to Bulgarian Parliament - Again

The political party "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) has introduced a bill on foreign agents to the National Assembly, according to their press center. This proposed legislation mandates the registration of all individuals and organizations, including politicians and political parties, that receive foreign funding. The party aims to advance this bill in the fourth parliament.

The party argues that the bill is necessary to prevent external influences on the media, associations, and foundations, which play a crucial role in shaping public opinion. They assert that such a measure will safeguard these entities from foreign interference.

A similar law has been in place in Russia for years, where it has been used to suppress dissent. A comparable bill was also prepared in Serbia but was withdrawn for additional coordination. In Georgia, the government pulled the draft law following widespread protests.

In August, during a parliamentary committee meeting on demographic policy and youth and sports, led by the pro-Russian party "Revival" (Vazrazhdane), there was a strong push for the immediate adoption of a "foreign agents" law, aimed at restricting civil organizations in Bulgaria.

This move follows a recent ban on discussing LGBTQ+ topics in schools and echoes similar legislation in Russia. The proposed law would mandate that any organization, artist, journalist, or vlogger receiving foreign funding declare themselves as "foreign agents," limiting their participation in state-related activities and positions.

The meeting included various guests who supported the law, arguing it is necessary to curb foreign influence and restrict LGBTQ+ advocacy. Critics, however, view the law as a tool for suppressing dissent and limiting freedoms, similar to its use in Russia.

