Russian General Faces ICC Warrant; Ukraine Struggles with Destroyed Energy System in Kharkiv

Two Bulgarians from the Bolhrad region have recently died while serving in Ukraine
Ukraine has identified General Sergey Kobylash as the commander responsible for ordering the attack on a children’s hospital in Kyiv in July. This attack, which resulted in two fatalities and significant damage, led to Kobylash being promoted to head of the air force. The International Criminal Court had issued an arrest warrant for Kobylash in March, accusing him of war crimes, including ordering strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Kyiv is currently investigating over 140,000 cases of alleged war crimes committed by Russian forces since the conflict began. The Hague-based international court has issued arrest warrants for six Russian nationals, including President Vladimir Putin.
In the Kharkiv region, all heating and power plants serving Ukraine’s second-largest city have been nearly destroyed by Russian attacks. Despite enduring three heating seasons, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal warned that the upcoming winter could be the most challenging. The government plans to decentralize energy production and enhance protection for key sites with air defense systems. Mobile boiler installations with capacities of up to 1 MW will be deployed, and international partners have raised 560 million euros to fund equipment purchases totaling 170 MW. Currently, 83 out of nearly 170 cogeneration plants are operational, with additional imports of 291 plants and 101 modular boilers expected.
In a video message to the Fourth Summit of the Crimean Platform Leaders, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan demanded that Russia return control of Crimea to Ukraine
Kyiv is reportedly exploring alternative strategies for its war with Russia as Western support continues to evolve
Recent opinion polls in Ukraine indicate a growing willingness among some citizens to consider peace talks with Russia following the setbacks of last year’s counteroffensive
Ukraine launched a series of drone attacks on Moscow and other regions in Russia
Armenia has reportedly handed over almost all of its air defense equipment to Ukraine
