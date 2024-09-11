Russian General Faces ICC Warrant; Ukraine Struggles with Destroyed Energy System in Kharkiv

World » UKRAINE | September 10, 2024, Tuesday // 16:36
Bulgaria: Russian General Faces ICC Warrant; Ukraine Struggles with Destroyed Energy System in Kharkiv

Ukraine has identified General Sergey Kobylash as the commander responsible for ordering the attack on a children’s hospital in Kyiv in July. This attack, which resulted in two fatalities and significant damage, led to Kobylash being promoted to head of the air force. The International Criminal Court had issued an arrest warrant for Kobylash in March, accusing him of war crimes, including ordering strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Kyiv is currently investigating over 140,000 cases of alleged war crimes committed by Russian forces since the conflict began. The Hague-based international court has issued arrest warrants for six Russian nationals, including President Vladimir Putin.

In the Kharkiv region, all heating and power plants serving Ukraine’s second-largest city have been nearly destroyed by Russian attacks. Despite enduring three heating seasons, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal warned that the upcoming winter could be the most challenging. The government plans to decentralize energy production and enhance protection for key sites with air defense systems. Mobile boiler installations with capacities of up to 1 MW will be deployed, and international partners have raised 560 million euros to fund equipment purchases totaling 170 MW. Currently, 83 out of nearly 170 cogeneration plants are operational, with additional imports of 291 plants and 101 modular boilers expected.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, Kobylash, Kyiv, Kharkiv

Related Articles:

Two Bulgarians from Bolhrad Region Have Died in Ukraine

Two Bulgarians from the Bolhrad region have recently died while serving in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 18:02

Erdogan Demands Russia Return Crimea to Ukraine, Citing International Law

In a video message to the Fourth Summit of the Crimean Platform Leaders, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan demanded that Russia return control of Crimea to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 17:38

Russia Warns of Retaliation if US Approves Long-Range Missile Strikes by Ukraine

The Kremlin has issued a warning that Russia will "retaliate accordingly" if the United States allows Ukraine to use long-range ATACMS missiles for strikes deep within Russian territory,

World » Russia | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 15:04

Ukraine Weighs Alternative Plans as Allies Debate Future Support

Kyiv is reportedly exploring alternative strategies for its war with Russia as Western support continues to evolve

World » Ukraine | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 11:35

Harris Slams Trump: Ukraine Would be Lost Under His Watch!

During the recent presidential debate hosted by ABC News, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump presented their contrasting views on handling ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza

World | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 10:16

Ukrainian Support for Peace Talks Rises After Counteroffensive Setbacks

Recent opinion polls in Ukraine indicate a growing willingness among some citizens to consider peace talks with Russia following the setbacks of last year’s counteroffensive

World » Ukraine | September 10, 2024, Tuesday // 11:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Two Bulgarians from Bolhrad Region Have Died in Ukraine

Two Bulgarians from the Bolhrad region have recently died while serving in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 18:02

Erdogan Demands Russia Return Crimea to Ukraine, Citing International Law

In a video message to the Fourth Summit of the Crimean Platform Leaders, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan demanded that Russia return control of Crimea to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 17:38

Ukraine Weighs Alternative Plans as Allies Debate Future Support

Kyiv is reportedly exploring alternative strategies for its war with Russia as Western support continues to evolve

World » Ukraine | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 11:35

Ukrainian Support for Peace Talks Rises After Counteroffensive Setbacks

Recent opinion polls in Ukraine indicate a growing willingness among some citizens to consider peace talks with Russia following the setbacks of last year’s counteroffensive

World » Ukraine | September 10, 2024, Tuesday // 11:03

Ukrainian Drones Target Moscow, Russia Intercepts Multiple Attacks

Ukraine launched a series of drone attacks on Moscow and other regions in Russia

World » Ukraine | September 10, 2024, Tuesday // 09:09

Armenia Transfers Nearly All Air Defense Systems to Ukraine

Armenia has reportedly handed over almost all of its air defense equipment to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | September 9, 2024, Monday // 16:21
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria