Russian General Faces ICC Warrant; Ukraine Struggles with Destroyed Energy System in Kharkiv

Ukraine has identified General Sergey Kobylash as the commander responsible for ordering the attack on a children’s hospital in Kyiv in July. This attack, which resulted in two fatalities and significant damage, led to Kobylash being promoted to head of the air force. The International Criminal Court had issued an arrest warrant for Kobylash in March, accusing him of war crimes, including ordering strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Kyiv is currently investigating over 140,000 cases of alleged war crimes committed by Russian forces since the conflict began. The Hague-based international court has issued arrest warrants for six Russian nationals, including President Vladimir Putin.

In the Kharkiv region, all heating and power plants serving Ukraine’s second-largest city have been nearly destroyed by Russian attacks. Despite enduring three heating seasons, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal warned that the upcoming winter could be the most challenging. The government plans to decentralize energy production and enhance protection for key sites with air defense systems. Mobile boiler installations with capacities of up to 1 MW will be deployed, and international partners have raised 560 million euros to fund equipment purchases totaling 170 MW. Currently, 83 out of nearly 170 cogeneration plants are operational, with additional imports of 291 plants and 101 modular boilers expected.