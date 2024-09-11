Sofia Airport's New Terminal 3 to Set European Standards with 5-Star Status

Sofia Airport is set to undergo a significant transformation with the introduction of Terminal 3, aimed at establishing the airport as the first 5-star regional hub in Europe. The conceptual design for this new terminal was revealed today by SOF Connect, the airport's operator. The announcement was made by Acting Transport and Communications Minister Krasimira Stoyanova, Thierry Déau, Chairman and CEO of Meridiam, the investor behind SOF Connect, and Jesus Caballero, CEO of SOF Connect.

The new Terminal 3 will represent a major leap forward for Sofia Airport, enhancing Bulgaria's economic standing in the region. The project will require an investment of over 1.2 billion leva throughout the concession period, with 500 million leva allocated specifically for the terminal's construction. Designed to accommodate up to 20 million passengers annually, Terminal 3 will feature a 65,000-square-meter area, connecting seamlessly to the existing Terminal 2. The terminal will offer a modern and harmonious design, crafted by the Bulgarian architectural firm IPA in collaboration with renowned engineering companies Egis and 1PAX.

The terminal will provide a comprehensive passenger experience, with high ceilings and spacious layouts intended to create a welcoming atmosphere. Facilities will include advanced passenger services, specialized areas for families and pets, and business amenities. The terminal's layout will be divided into various levels, including technical operations, arrivals, departures, and connections, ensuring efficient passenger flow and operational effectiveness.

The new terminal will be equipped with cutting-edge technologies, including advanced baggage handling systems and digital check-in counters. With the capacity to handle up to 3,250 passengers per hour at security checks and manage 2,400 bags per hour, the terminal is designed to enhance both efficiency and passenger convenience. The investment aims to position Sofia Airport as a leading player in regional air travel, with competitive charges and improved services for airlines and passengers alike.

The schedule for Terminal 3's development includes the completion of the conceptual design by July 2024, securing a construction permit by April 2026, and the terminal's official opening in April 2031.