In Haskovo, the Monument of Envy, also known as the "Bulgarian Icarus," stands out as a unique global attraction. Unveiled on September 8, 2014, the sculpture depicts a man with outstretched arms and feathered wings, striving to fly. However, skeletal hands reach out to pull the wings down and break them, symbolizing the theme of envy stifling ambition.

The monument, designed by Mr. Tenev - Guspata, is cast in bronze, towering at 3 meters high and weighing 1 ton. It is installed on a large granite base in the heart of Haskovo. The inscription beneath the statue reads: "Invidia gloriae assiduus comes est" – meaning "Envy is a constant companion of glory."

This singular piece, the world’s first and only Monument of Envy, was fully funded through donations. Tenev - Guspata is also known for other notable works in Haskovo, including the sculptures of Baba Yaga, the owl in front of the Municipality, figures at the Orange Bridge, and the monument to the artist Litso.