Bulgaria Braces for Code Orange: Intense Rain and Storms Forecast for Wednesday

On Wednesday, Bulgaria will experience severe weather conditions, with code orange and yellow alerts issued for heavy rain and thunderstorms. The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology announced that significant precipitation is expected in Central and Eastern Bulgaria. For Tuesday, code orange and yellow alerts are in place for Western Bulgaria, where thundery rain is anticipated in thirteen regions.

On Wednesday night and early morning, substantial rainfall is expected over South and South-Eastern Bulgaria, while lighter rain will affect other parts of the country. Temperatures will range between 14°C and 18°C, with higher temperatures of up to 22°C in the plains and along the Danube River, and cooler temperatures of 15-16°C in mountainous areas and around Sofia.

During the day on Wednesday, thunderstorms will be most intense in Central and Eastern Bulgaria, gradually easing by evening as precipitation moves eastward and clouds begin to clear. A northeast wind will prevail, shifting to a northwest wind in Western and NW Bulgaria later in the day, bringing cooler air. Maximum temperatures will vary widely, from 20°C to 23°C in the North-West and North-East, and up to 26°C in the South-West and along the Black Sea.

In Sofia, expect mostly cloudy conditions with heavy rain at night, followed by rain showers during the day. Temperatures will drop to between 15-17°C at night, reaching 20-22°C during the day. Winds will be light to moderate, initially from the east and then shifting to the northwest.

Mountainous regions will face challenging conditions for tourism, with thunderstorms and significant precipitation, particularly in the Rilo-Rhodope massif, Central Highlands, and Central Balkans. Flooding is possible in the Rilo-Rhodope area, with maximum temperatures of 15°C at 1200 meters altitude and around 8°C at 2000 meters.

On the Black Sea coast, cloudy weather and rain will begin on Wednesday night, with thunderstorms expected during the day. Maximum air temperatures will range from 24°C to 25°C, with sea temperatures between 24°C and 26°C. A light to moderate southeast wind will blow, and the sea will have a moderate excitement level of 2-3 points.

In the Balkans, a Mediterranean cyclone will bring strong thunderstorms to central and eastern regions. Greece is also expected to experience rainfall and a high risk of flooding over the next 48 hours, while the Eastern Balkans will see more sunny periods.