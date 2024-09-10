Israel Wipes Out Hamas as Military Force, Says Defence Minister

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant announced that after nearly a year of intense warfare, Hamas’s military capabilities had been significantly diminished. He stated that Hamas no longer exists as a military entity in Gaza, though it remains engaged in guerrilla warfare, with Israel continuing efforts to combat its militants and pursue its leadership.

Gallant's comments come after prolonged conflict with Palestinian militants following an October 7 attack by Hamas that resulted in around 1,200 Israeli deaths and the abduction of nearly 250 hostages. Israel has since launched widespread military operations in Gaza, leading to the displacement of almost all of Gaza’s 2.3 million residents and resulting in widespread casualties, with nearly 41,000 reported dead by the Palestinian health authority.

Gallant also expressed support for a phased truce agreement, beginning with the release of hostages, which he views as a strategic opportunity to address broader security challenges. He endorsed the first phase of a ceasefire deal, as proposed by US President Joe Biden, advocating for a six-week pause to facilitate the return of hostages. However, the exact number of hostages still alive remains uncertain. Gallant called on the international community to maintain pressure on Hamas to secure an agreement.