Sofia Bus Passenger Fined Despite Valid E-Ticket, Controller Unaware of App

Society » INCIDENTS | September 10, 2024, Tuesday // 14:03
Bulgaria: Sofia Bus Passenger Fined Despite Valid E-Ticket, Controller Unaware of App

A young woman was forcibly removed from a public transport bus in Sofia, despite having a valid electronic ticket purchased online. The controller responsible for checking passengers was unaware of the mobile application used to buy tickets, according to a report by Nova TV.

The incident was brought to light by a relative of the woman, who sent a letter to the media, explaining the situation. The letter states, "My son's girlfriend was humiliated, brought to tears, and removed from the 102 bus by a controller, who even issued a fine, despite her having a valid ticket purchased through the mpass app. After my own review, I confirmed that the ticket was correctly validated and in use."

The woman reportedly showed her electronic ticket to the controllers, who nonetheless removed her from the bus and asked for her ID to issue a fine, claiming the ticket was invalid. No device was used to verify its validity.

The ticket, according to the app, is valid for 120 minutes after validation. The victim's relative called on the Center for Urban Mobility to train its employees on the mobile applications they endorse, as this was the second time in a week the woman had been fined for using an app-purchased ticket. After filing a complaint, the case was forwarded to the Mayor of Sofia by the Commission for Consumer Protection, and they are now awaiting a response.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: transport, ticket, sofia, electronic

Related Articles:

Drone Expo Summit 2024 Will Turn Sofia into the Capital of Technologies for Flying Drones

What is the future of flying drones, how can they be used safely and change our lives for the better - these questions will be the focus of the regional conference Drone Expo Summit 2024

Business | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 12:44

Sofia Airport's New Terminal 3 to Set European Standards with 5-Star Status

Sofia Airport is set to undergo a significant transformation with the introduction of Terminal

Business » Tourism | September 10, 2024, Tuesday // 15:19

Sofia's Autumn Auto-Retro Salon Showcases Rare Cars, Including Adenauer's Mercedes-Benz

On Sunday, September 15, Sofia will host the Autumn Auto-Retro Salon and Parade, featuring an array of vintage vehicles

Society | September 10, 2024, Tuesday // 08:28

Sofia to Enforce Complete Ban on Wood and Coal Heating by 2029

Starting in 2029, heating with wood and coal will be entirely banned in Sofia

Business » Energy | September 7, 2024, Saturday // 09:21

Popular International Magazine Declares Sofia Europe's Most Exciting City

Vogue magazine has recently named Sofia as the most dynamic city in Europe, spotlighting the Bulgarian capital as an unexpected yet thrilling urban destination

Business » Tourism | September 6, 2024, Friday // 09:35

Sofia's 'Book Alley' Returns on September 9

"Book Alley" will return to Sofia from September 9 to 15, taking place along Vitosha Boulevard and in the park in front of the National Palace of Culture (NDK)

Society » Culture | September 5, 2024, Thursday // 12:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Incidents

Six Injured After Bus Overturns Near Radnevo, One in Critical Condition

Six individuals were injured when a bus overturned near Radnevo

Society » Incidents | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 15:14

Mass Poisoning of Stray Animals Sparks Outrage in Bulgarian Town

Residents of the Bulgarian town of Bobov dol have reported the mass poisoning of stray animals, sharing concerns on social media

Society » Incidents | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 09:00

Arrests Made After 67 Railway Tracks Stolen Near Sliven

7 railway tracks were reported stolen between the Sliven and Gurkovo stations, according to Bulgarian police

Society » Incidents | September 9, 2024, Monday // 14:35

Drunk Scooter Driver Crashes Near Sunny Beach, Sustains Head Injuries

A scooter driver under the influence crashed near Sunny Beach on Saturday night

Society » Incidents | September 9, 2024, Monday // 09:30

Yambol Blaze Injures Mother and Son; Cause Under Investigation

A fire erupted early this morning in a housing cooperative located in the center of Yambol, injuring a 68-year-old woman and her 35-year-old son

Society » Incidents | September 9, 2024, Monday // 09:26

Tragic Incident in Pernik Village: Formwork Collapse Results in Death

In the village of Divotino, Pernik, a formwork that had fallen onto a poured concrete slab trapped two individuals

Society » Incidents | September 5, 2024, Thursday // 17:13
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria