Sofia Bus Passenger Fined Despite Valid E-Ticket, Controller Unaware of App

A young woman was forcibly removed from a public transport bus in Sofia, despite having a valid electronic ticket purchased online. The controller responsible for checking passengers was unaware of the mobile application used to buy tickets, according to a report by Nova TV.

The incident was brought to light by a relative of the woman, who sent a letter to the media, explaining the situation. The letter states, "My son's girlfriend was humiliated, brought to tears, and removed from the 102 bus by a controller, who even issued a fine, despite her having a valid ticket purchased through the mpass app. After my own review, I confirmed that the ticket was correctly validated and in use."

The woman reportedly showed her electronic ticket to the controllers, who nonetheless removed her from the bus and asked for her ID to issue a fine, claiming the ticket was invalid. No device was used to verify its validity.

The ticket, according to the app, is valid for 120 minutes after validation. The victim's relative called on the Center for Urban Mobility to train its employees on the mobile applications they endorse, as this was the second time in a week the woman had been fined for using an app-purchased ticket. After filing a complaint, the case was forwarded to the Mayor of Sofia by the Commission for Consumer Protection, and they are now awaiting a response.