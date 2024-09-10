Man Fights for His Life After Attack by Teen in Asenovgrad

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in Asenovgrad for assaulting a 23-year-old man, according to reports from BNR.

The incident was reported on Monday morning when a call to emergency services alerted authorities to a man found in critical condition on the street. Police arrived at the scene and discovered the victim with a head injury. The man was immediately taken to a hospital in Plovdiv, where he underwent emergency surgery. His condition remains critical, and there is a danger to his life.

Following an investigation and a search operation, the minor suspect was apprehended on suspicion of causing the severe injuries. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated, and the district prosecutor's office has been informed.