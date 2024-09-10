Man Fights for His Life After Attack by Teen in Asenovgrad

Crime | September 10, 2024, Tuesday // 14:00
Bulgaria: Man Fights for His Life After Attack by Teen in Asenovgrad @Wikimedia Commons

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in Asenovgrad for assaulting a 23-year-old man, according to reports from BNR.

The incident was reported on Monday morning when a call to emergency services alerted authorities to a man found in critical condition on the street. Police arrived at the scene and discovered the victim with a head injury. The man was immediately taken to a hospital in Plovdiv, where he underwent emergency surgery. His condition remains critical, and there is a danger to his life.

Following an investigation and a search operation, the minor suspect was apprehended on suspicion of causing the severe injuries. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated, and the district prosecutor's office has been informed.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Asenovgrad, man, boy

Related Articles:

Man Assaults 62-Year-Old Woman in Sinemorets Over Money Demand

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for assaulting a 62-year-old woman in Sinemorets over a demand for money

Crime | September 9, 2024, Monday // 12:05

Shumen Police Probe Violent Death of Woman; Man in Custody

The district prosecutor's office in Shumen has initiated a pre-trial investigation into the murder of a young woman found with signs of violence

Crime | September 9, 2024, Monday // 10:57

Father Kills 17-Year-Old Son with Wooden Stake in Montana

A 17-year-old boy from the village of Zamfirovo, Berkovo municipality, died after his father struck him with a wooden stake

Society » Incidents | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 11:58

Man Kills Wife with Hammer in Sofia's "Fakulteta" District

A man killed his wife with a hammer last night in Sofia's "Fakulteta" district

Crime | September 1, 2024, Sunday // 12:02

Pleven Tragedy: 16-Year-Old Succumbs to Injuries After Scooter Fall

A 16-year-old boy who was seriously injured in an electric scooter accident in Pleven has died

Society » Incidents | August 30, 2024, Friday // 09:21

Tragic Drowning: 9-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Maritsa River

A tragic incident occurred when a 9-year-old boy drowned in the Maritsa River

Society » Incidents | August 28, 2024, Wednesday // 14:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Bulgarian Sentenced in London for Role in Murder of Radio Host

A Bulgarian man has been sentenced in London for his role in the murder of Turkish radio host Mehmet Koray Alpergin

Crime | September 10, 2024, Tuesday // 10:32

Man Assaults 62-Year-Old Woman in Sinemorets Over Money Demand

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for assaulting a 62-year-old woman in Sinemorets over a demand for money

Crime | September 9, 2024, Monday // 12:05

Shumen Police Probe Violent Death of Woman; Man in Custody

The district prosecutor's office in Shumen has initiated a pre-trial investigation into the murder of a young woman found with signs of violence

Crime | September 9, 2024, Monday // 10:57

Human Remains Found in Crete May Belong to Missing Bulgarian from 2012

Human remains have been discovered on the Greek island of Crete, believed to be those of a Bulgarian national who disappeared 12 years ago

Crime | September 5, 2024, Thursday // 16:12

Service Dog Shot and Killed in Bulgarian Village, Raising Concerns

In the Bulgarian village of Ravno Pole, a tragic incident occurred when a service dog, named Rojen, was shot in the yard of his home

Crime | September 5, 2024, Thursday // 13:05

Migrants Clash with Knives and Stones near the Mosque in Sofia

In the center of Sofia near the Banya Bashi Mosque, a violent altercation erupted among migrants

Crime | September 5, 2024, Thursday // 08:23
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria