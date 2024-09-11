Bulgaria's Tourism Department Pushes for Larger Budget and Health Tourism Expansion

The Bulgarian Ministry of Tourism is set to request an increased budget for national tourism advertising in 2025. Although specific figures have not been disclosed, Deputy Minister Irena Georgieva indicated that the department is not seeking a doubling of the budget. She cited the "delicacy of the situation" due to upcoming elections as a reason for not specifying the amount. For 2024, the budget is slightly over 20 million leva.

Georgieva noted that the National Tourism Board will convene in the coming months to discuss how best to allocate the advertising funds for the next year. However, she acknowledged that the ministry lacks a clear strategy on this issue, partly due to the anticipated changes in government following the elections.

There is also uncertainty about whether the ongoing program, which promotes tourism in maritime municipalities during the summer, will be extended to inland areas. The evaluation of this advertising effort is still pending, according to the deputy minister.

In addition to advertising, the Ministry of Tourism is developing a three-year plan to finance health tourism, which is part of the Strategy for the Sustainable Development of Tourism in Bulgaria until 2030. Data for the first eight months of the year show that nearly 850,000 tourists visited 16 municipalities known for spa and wellness tourism. The final figures for August and the Black Sea municipalities are expected to further increase this number.

Current leading markets for Bulgarian tourism include North Macedonia, Romania, Israel, Greece, Germany, Great Britain, and Serbia. Despite the positive visitor numbers, Bulgaria faces challenges in health tourism. The national health fund does not cover preventive health costs as seen in other European countries, nor does it fund post-COVID treatment. Approximately 50,000 people benefit from preventive services annually through the National Institute of Health.

Spa and wellness tourism is less developed in seaside municipalities compared to the interior. Burgas, in particular, faces issues with its airport not operating year-round and limited flights outside the summer season. Siika Katsarova, President of the Bulgarian Union of Balneology and Spa Tourism, emphasized that improved access and visa policies are crucial for boosting this sector.

Katsarova highlighted that the development of medical tourism in Bulgaria is being worked on with the Ministry of Tourism, but there has been little engagement from the Ministry of Health on this topic. The need for collaboration and support from health authorities is critical for advancing health tourism.

Acting Minister of Health, Dr. Galya Kondeva, acknowledged the value of balneotherapy and spa tourism for both health benefits and job creation. She emphasized the importance of integrating these therapies into treatment plans and the socio-economic advantages they offer.