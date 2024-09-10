Elon Musk Criticizes Democrats on Immigration, Claims Upcoming Election Could Be the Last

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has criticized the Democratic Party over its stance on illegal immigration, suggesting that the upcoming presidential election could be the "last real election" in the United States if Donald Trump loses. Musk alleged that Democrats aim to legalize around 15 million illegal migrants and bring in more, which could shift swing states to their favor and potentially transform America into a "one-party state."

Musk's comments, made in a post on X, highlight his belief that the Democratic Party's strategy is to legalize a significant number of illegal migrants quickly, similar to the 1986 amnesty in California, which he claims could permanently alter the political landscape in the US

Illegal immigration remains a contentious issue in US politics, with Democrats and Republicans holding opposing views. Vice President Kamala Harris has pledged to create an "earned pathway to citizenship" for illegal migrants, acknowledging the need for comprehensive immigration reform that includes both border security and citizenship opportunities.

In contrast, former President Donald Trump, who is running against Harris for the presidency, has promised to initiate a large-scale deportation effort to remove illegal migrants from the US Musk, who has expressed strong support for Trump in the November 5 elections, has welcomed Trump's proposal to establish a task force, led by Musk, to audit the federal government and recommend major reforms. Trump has also indicated he would like Musk to be part of his cabinet if elected.

Musk’s statements reflect his ongoing support for Trump and his criticism of the Democratic approach to immigration reform.