Recent opinion polls in Ukraine indicate a growing willingness among some citizens to consider peace talks with Russia following the setbacks of last year’s counteroffensive. However, a significant portion of the population, particularly those in the military, remains firmly opposed to any negotiations. The Wall Street Journal reports that despite increasing public support for talks, most Ukrainians still favor continuing the fight to reclaim all territories occupied by Russia.

Among the most resistant to negotiations are veterans and active-duty military personnel. A recent survey revealed that only 18 percent of this group supports seeking a negotiated settlement, the lowest among any demographic surveyed. Furthermore, 15 percent of soldiers and veterans have expressed a willingness to join armed protests against any peace treaty they find unacceptable.

Andriy Biletsky, commander of the Third Assault Brigade, acknowledged the growing war fatigue among the populace but emphasized that Ukraine has not suffered a military catastrophe. He warned that a hastily concluded peace could lead to a situation where Russia rearms and resumes aggression. Many military officials fear that agreeing to a peace deal might not only fail to secure lasting stability but could also render the sacrifices of their fallen comrades meaningless.

Veteran Ivan Panchenko, 42, voiced strong opposition to any territorial concessions, stating that past Russian violations of international treaties render any agreement with them unreliable. He believes that inflicting maximum pain on Russia is essential for achieving a lasting peace.

Conversely, public sentiment is shifting, with many, especially younger Ukrainians, open to accepting even unfavorable terms if it means ending the conflict. Alla Pronina from Zaporizhzhia, for instance, has reconsidered her stance on negotiations following the counteroffensive and is now prepared to trade current Russian-occupied territories for peace, given that her husband is fighting in the war.

Vladimir Dubovik, Director of the Center for International Studies, noted that this shift in public opinion could offer President Volodymyr Zelensky an opportunity to negotiate. However, he also pointed out that many Ukrainians might view any potential deal with Russia as inadequate.

The divide within Ukrainian society is deepening, with soldiers on the front lines feeling increasingly disconnected from residents in major cities who may not fully grasp the realities of the war. A military official commented on the disparity, lamenting that decisions on potential agreements may be made by those far removed from the conflict, causing frustration among those directly involved in the fighting.