Bulgaria Surpasses Poland in Trade with China, Says Chinese Ambassador

Politics » DIPLOMACY | September 10, 2024, Tuesday // 10:35
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Surpasses Poland in Trade with China, Says Chinese Ambassador

Bulgaria surpassed Poland in terms of trade and turnover with China last year, according to H.E. Dai Qingli, the Chinese Ambassador to Bulgaria. She shared the information during an appearance on BNT.

On October 1, Bulgaria and China will celebrate the anniversary of their diplomatic relations. In the meantime, an upcoming Bulgarian-Chinese business forum aims to strengthen cooperation between the two nations.

Ambassador Dai Qingli highlighted the strong economic partnership between China and Bulgaria, noting that Bulgaria was one of the first countries to join China's "One Belt One Road initiative". Bulgaria also plays a key role in cooperation between China and Eastern Europe. Economic and investment relations between the two countries continue to grow, with significant progress made in areas such as automobile manufacturing, solar energy, and IT.

According to the ambassador, the future of trade and investment relations between Bulgaria and China looks promising, with both countries working on important joint projects.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Dai Qingli, Bulgaria, Chinese, Poland

Related Articles:

American Lawyer Warns Bulgaria Seen as Risky Investment Due to Corruption and Russian Ties

In the United States, Bulgaria is viewed as a risky investment destination due to its connections with Russian oligarchs and China, along with concerns over transparency that could lead American investors into costly mistakes

Business | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 23:00

Bulgaria Ranks Second Worldwide in Bread Consumption

Bulgaria ranks second globally in bread consumption, with Turkey leading the list

Business » Industry | September 12, 2024, Thursday // 23:00

EU Gas Storage at 90% Full; Bulgaria Faces High Energy Poverty Rates

According to the European Commission’s annual report on the Energy Union, EU gas storage facilities are now 90% full

Business » Energy | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 16:48

Chinese Rail Giants Explore Investment Opportunities in Bulgaria's Vidin

The mayor of Vidin municipality welcomed a Chinese delegation

Business | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 12:00

Sofia’s Central Universal Store to Undergo Major Renovation by 2027

The Central Universal Store (CUS/ЦУМ) building in Sofia is set for a major transformation in two phases, with the first phase expected to be completed by April 2025 and the second by 2027

Business | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 10:01

Join Bulgaria’s 'Night of Literature': Live Readings from 19 European Books Across the Country

Excerpts from 19 European titles will be read on September 25

Society » Culture | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 08:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Diplomacy

Bulgarian Consulate Employee in Dubai Allegedly Orchestrates Break-In Attempt

Within 48 hours, authorities identified the individual allegedly involved in the incident at the Consulate General of Bulgaria in Dubai

Politics » Diplomacy | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 17:01

Bulgarian Consulate in Dubai Targeted in Break-In (UPDATED)

A break-in occurred at the Bulgarian consulate in Dubai, as reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Politics » Diplomacy | September 2, 2024, Monday // 14:19

North Macedonia's PM: No Dialogue with Bulgaria Until Regular Government Is in Place

Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski has rejected the idea of negotiating with the Bulgarian caretaker government, opting instead to wait for a regular cabinet to be elected in Bulgaria before initiating dialogue

Politics » Diplomacy | August 28, 2024, Wednesday // 15:16

Citizenship Scandal: Hygienist Conducted Interviews at Bulgarian Consulate in Bitola!

Acting Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dimitar Glavchev has revealed that a hygienist was found to have conducted interviews for Bulgarian citizenship at the Bulgarian consulate in Bitola

Politics » Diplomacy | August 2, 2024, Friday // 16:23

Political Dispute Over Nikolay Nenchev's Temporary Appointment in the Bulgarian Embassy in Ukraine

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev has confirmed the appointment of Nikolay Nenchev, the former Minister of Defense, as the temporary manager of Bulgaria's embassy in Ukraine

Politics » Diplomacy | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 12:08

President Radev Rejects Nikolay Nenchev as Bulgaria’s Ambassador to Ukraine, Citing Lack of Qualifications

President Rumen Radev has stated that Nikolay Nenchev does not possess the necessary qualifications to serve as Bulgaria's ambassador to Ukraine

Politics » Diplomacy | July 23, 2024, Tuesday // 10:33
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria