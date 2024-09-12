Bulgaria Surpasses Poland in Trade with China, Says Chinese Ambassador

Bulgaria surpassed Poland in terms of trade and turnover with China last year, according to H.E. Dai Qingli, the Chinese Ambassador to Bulgaria. She shared the information during an appearance on BNT.

On October 1, Bulgaria and China will celebrate the anniversary of their diplomatic relations. In the meantime, an upcoming Bulgarian-Chinese business forum aims to strengthen cooperation between the two nations.

Ambassador Dai Qingli highlighted the strong economic partnership between China and Bulgaria, noting that Bulgaria was one of the first countries to join China's "One Belt One Road initiative". Bulgaria also plays a key role in cooperation between China and Eastern Europe. Economic and investment relations between the two countries continue to grow, with significant progress made in areas such as automobile manufacturing, solar energy, and IT.

According to the ambassador, the future of trade and investment relations between Bulgaria and China looks promising, with both countries working on important joint projects.