Bulgarian Sentenced in London for Role in Murder of Radio Host

Crime | September 10, 2024, Tuesday // 10:32
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Sentenced in London for Role in Murder of Radio Host

A Bulgarian man has been sentenced in London for his role in the murder of Turkish radio host Mehmet Koray Alpergin. The 43-year-old victim, along with his girlfriend, was kidnapped in October 2022 by a group of men. Seven individuals, including the Bulgarian, were convicted recently, while at least two more suspects are still being sought, according to Nova TV.

The Bulgarian citizen received the lightest sentence among those involved, 18 months in prison. His role was limited to covering up evidence at the crime scene. He cleaned the room where Alpergin, who also owned Turkish Radio in London, was murdered. However, he failed to erase all traces, leaving behind a few drops of blood on a table, which helped investigators piece together the case. Due to threats made against him, he has been placed under security protection.

The murder has been linked to international organized crime, specifically a gang known as the "turks gang" operating in north London's Tottenham area. The Bulgarian man, who had worked as a house painter since moving to the UK in 2011, lived with his girlfriend and their three children. He did not attend the meetings between the other suspects but allowed his phone to be used to help organize the crime.

The group rented two cars and placed a tracking device on Alpergin’s car while he and his girlfriend were dining at a restaurant. After dinner, they were kidnapped from a parking lot and forced into a white van. They were taken to an old bar near Totman’s stadium, where Alpergin was tortured for two days, while his girlfriend was locked in a toilet.

Alpergin’s body was found with 94 different injuries, including stab wounds, burns from hot water, and signs of suffocation. His body was later wrapped in a carpet and dumped in a wooded area in Essex, where it was discovered by a passerby. Most of the suspects claimed they did not participate in the torture, with some involved only in tracking the victim or burning the cars used in the crime.

The prosecution revealed that many of those convicted came from impoverished backgrounds, had low education levels, or were described as having limited intelligence. Allegations have also surfaced that the individuals convicted were merely the executioners of the crime, with the masterminds believed to be abroad, possibly Turkish nationals.

