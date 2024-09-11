Ukrainian Drones Target Moscow, Russia Intercepts Multiple Attacks

September 10, 2024, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Ukrainian Drones Target Moscow, Russia Intercepts Multiple Attacks

Ukraine launched a series of drone attacks on Moscow and other regions in Russia. Moscow’s regional governor, Andrey Vorobyov, confirmed that a woman was killed and another person was injured in the attack on the capital. Russian air defenses managed to intercept and destroy 14 Ukrainian drones that were targeting areas in Moscow and the nearby city of Podolsk, about 38 km from the Kremlin.

The mayor of Moscow, Sergey Sobyanin, reported via Telegram that a fire had broken out on the 11th and 12th floors of a residential building due to the drone strikes. Emergency services were deployed to the scene. Meanwhile, Russian media linked to the security services indicated that flights at Moscow’s Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports were temporarily suspended during the attacks.

In addition to the incidents near Moscow, drones were also shot down in Russia's Lipetsk region, located several hundred kilometers south of the capital. The region’s governor, Igor Artamonov, reported no casualties or significant damage. In the Bryansk region, near the border with Ukraine, 59 drones were destroyed by Russian air defenses.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that his forces were holding their positions in the Donetsk region, despite the ongoing Russian offensive in the east. Russia's Ministry of Defense reported the capture of the village of Memrik, situated east of Pokrovsk, though Ukrainian reports from the General Staff did not mention the village, which lies in a highly contested area of the front.

Early this morning, Ukrainian air defenses successfully repelled a Russian drone attack on Kyiv, according to the military administration in the capital. The incident is part of a continuing pattern of aerial assaults between the two nations.

In a separate event, two people died, and three others were injured following a fire that broke out on an oil pipeline in Russia’s Orenburg Region. The Russian news agency TASS confirmed the incident, stating that the cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Unofficial reports of the explosion had circulated on Russian Telegram channels the day prior.

On the international front, the Swedish government announced a 17th military aid package for Ukraine, valued at 400 million euros. This latest shipment, which brings Sweden’s total support to Ukraine to 4.2 billion euros, includes 6 armored landing craft, portable anti-aircraft systems, anti-tank grenade launchers, and ammunition for previously supplied infantry fighting vehicles. Swedish Defense Minister Paul Jonsson clarified that there are no current plans to send Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine.

Two Bulgarians from Bolhrad Region Have Died in Ukraine

Two Bulgarians from the Bolhrad region have recently died while serving in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 18:02

Erdogan Demands Russia Return Crimea to Ukraine, Citing International Law

In a video message to the Fourth Summit of the Crimean Platform Leaders, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan demanded that Russia return control of Crimea to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 17:38

Russia Warns of Retaliation if US Approves Long-Range Missile Strikes by Ukraine

The Kremlin has issued a warning that Russia will "retaliate accordingly" if the United States allows Ukraine to use long-range ATACMS missiles for strikes deep within Russian territory,

World » Russia | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 15:04

Drone Expo Summit 2024 Will Turn Sofia into the Capital of Technologies for Flying Drones

What is the future of flying drones, how can they be used safely and change our lives for the better - these questions will be the focus of the regional conference Drone Expo Summit 2024

Business | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 12:44

Ukraine Weighs Alternative Plans as Allies Debate Future Support

Kyiv is reportedly exploring alternative strategies for its war with Russia as Western support continues to evolve

World » Ukraine | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 11:35

Harris Slams Trump: Ukraine Would be Lost Under His Watch!

During the recent presidential debate hosted by ABC News, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump presented their contrasting views on handling ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza

World | September 11, 2024, Wednesday // 10:16
