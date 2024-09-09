Supreme Court Finalizes Leadership Change in the Bulgarian Socialist Party Following Ninova's Resignation

Politics | September 9, 2024, Monday // 19:03
Bulgaria: Supreme Court Finalizes Leadership Change in the Bulgarian Socialist Party Following Ninova's Resignation

The Supreme Court of Cassation has de-listed Kornelia Ninova from her position as chairperson of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and has listed Atanas Zafirov as interim chairperson in the political party registry. The court's decision centers on the legal implications of Ninova's resignation, submitted after the early elections on June 9. The court cited legal doctrine and previous rulings to establish that resignation is a unilateral right, which, once submitted, leads to the automatic termination of duties.

The judges referenced Ninova’s open letter, in which she expressed her resignation and assumed responsibility for the election results. While the BSP Statute indicates that the party's Congress would determine the end of a chairperson’s powers following a resignation, the court clarified that this process does not affect an already terminated legal relationship. The Congress, therefore, does not have the authority to reject the resignation, as the legal effects take hold upon submission. The decision now awaits formal registration by the Sofia City Court, completing the legal procedure.

