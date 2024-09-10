Bulgarian Father-Son Duo Completes Arctic Ocean Rowing Expedition

Society | September 10, 2024, Tuesday // 08:47
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Father-Son Duo Completes Arctic Ocean Rowing Expedition @facebook.com/NeverestOceanRow

Bulgarians Stefan and Maxim Ivanovi, who previously made headlines by crossing the Atlantic Ocean in 2020, have now completed a successful journey across the Arctic Ocean. On the evening of September 8, they announced their arrival in Svalbard, Norway, having navigated the Arctic waters in their rowing boat, Neverest.

In a Facebook post, they expressed their exhaustion from the demanding voyage but also shared their deep sense of accomplishment and the joy of creating lasting memories. They eagerly anticipated reuniting with their loved ones, whom they missed dearly.

The Ivanovi duo embarked on their Arctic adventure on August 20 from Ornes, Norway. During their journey, from August 8 to 16, Stefan rowed alongside South African Cameron Bellamy, who has also completed crossings of the Indian and Southern Oceans in a rowing boat with a crew of six. After overcoming numerous challenges and storms, they reached Ornes on August 16. Bellamy then returned to the US, while Maxim joined his father for the final leg to Svalbard.

