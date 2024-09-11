Journalist Exposes Frontex Intimidation Regarding Refugee Mistreatment at Bulgarian Border

The Church Among Top Trusted Institutions in the Country, But Fewer Bulgarians Declare Belief in God
Internal documents have disclosed that officers from the European border and coast guard agency Frontex have been pressured to remain silent about the mistreatment of refugees and migrants at the Bulgarian-Turkish border. This revelation comes from journalist Maria Cheresheva, who shared findings from her investigation with BNR. Cheresheva, part of the Balkan network of investigative journalists, has been examining this issue for a decade.
Cheresheva has frequently encountered troubling evidence of forced deportations and violations of international asylum laws at the Bulgarian-Turkish border, a region with limited access to information. Her investigation has been largely based on reports from non-governmental organizations and interviews with individuals, rather than direct access to official documents.
According to Cheresheva, Frontex officers have reported at least 16 instances of human rights violations observed during joint patrols with Bulgarian border police to their Office for Fundamental Rights. These violations include physical assaults, forced returns, and threats with electric batons or firearms. The reports describe these actions as "systemic" in nature.
The situation presents a conflict of interest for Bulgarian authorities, who are under pressure to both uphold human rights and manage migration flows into Europe. Despite these reports, the Border Police have stated that investigations into the allegations found no evidence of misconduct, and no one has been punished.
