Armenia has reportedly handed over almost all of its air defense equipment to Ukraine, according to a report from the Fightbomber Telegram channel, as cited by News.Az.

The channel claims that the transferred systems include a variety of anti-aircraft missile complexes such as the S-300, Buk, Osa, and TOR, along with their accompanying missile stockpiles. This move is significant as these systems are critical for defending airspace against enemy aircraft and missile strikes.

The report suggests that Armenia’s decision has left the country with a severely diminished air defense capability, although there are no further details on the specific reasons behind the transfer or the implications for Armenia's own national security. The assistance is seen as part of the broader international support Ukraine has been receiving in its ongoing war with Russia.

Meanwhile, Armenia has chosen not to support the recent call by the United States and European nations for a special international tribunal to address the "crime of aggression against Ukraine." The joint declaration, issued on September 5 by justice ministers from nearly 50 Council of Europe member states, the US, Canada, and Japan, also endorsed an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for Russian President Vladimir Putin over war crimes in Ukraine.

Armenia's Foreign Ministry confirmed its decision not to sign the declaration, with reports suggesting Yerevan withdrew its support at the last minute. Armenian Justice Minister Grigor Minasian did not attend the Vilnius conference where the declaration was made, instead focusing on domestic constitutional matters in Yerevan.

Armenia ratified the ICC's founding Rome Statute last October amid deteriorating relations with Russia, although Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has since sought to mend ties by agreeing to attend a BRICS summit in Russia and refraining from critical remarks about Russia.