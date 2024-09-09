Russia's Shahed Drone Crosses into Romania, Escalating Tensions at the Border

World » UKRAINE | September 9, 2024, Monday // 16:05
Bulgaria: Russia's Shahed Drone Crosses into Romania, Escalating Tensions at the Border

A Russian Shahed drone crossed into Romanian airspace during the night of September 7-8, prompting NATO fighter jets to track its movement, according to the Romanian Ministry of Defence (MApN). Another drone may have crashed on Romanian territory, though it has not yet been located. The Ukrainian Air Force reported the violation at 02:49 on Telegram, and Latvia also confirmed a separate drone crash on its territory.

Two Romanian F-16 fighter jets were deployed at 02:25 to monitor the airspace after Russia launched attacks on Ukrainian civilian and port infrastructure. Warnings were also issued to the civilian population near the Romanian border. The MApN identified a potential impact area where another drone may have struck Romanian territory.

Romania's Foreign Ministry called for an end to Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure, condemning the escalation of security risks at the border. Both Romanian ministries are in communication with NATO, which has reiterated that the drones were not aimed at Romanian or NATO targets. NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana condemned the airspace violation, labeling Russia's actions as irresponsible and potentially dangerous, while confirming there was no indication of a deliberate attack on NATO allies.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Romania, Ukraine, drone, Russia

Related Articles:

Armenia Transfers Nearly All Air Defense Systems to Ukraine

Armenia has reportedly handed over almost all of its air defense equipment to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | September 9, 2024, Monday // 16:21

Ukrainian Mobilization Faces Public Doubts Despite Government Claims of Success

A new conscription law has been in effect in Ukraine for over three months, with President Zelensky reporting that mobilization is proceeding as planned

World » Ukraine | September 9, 2024, Monday // 11:25

German Chancellor Scholz Advocates for Russia’s Role in New Peace Talks with Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has expressed support for including Russia in a forthcoming international peace conference aimed at ending the war in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | September 9, 2024, Monday // 10:18

Heavy Fighting in Donetsk as Russia Advances, Romania and Latvia Probe Drone Incursions

Fierce fighting continues between Ukraine and Russia in the Donetsk region, with both sides reporting heavy clashes near the city of Pokrovsk

World » Ukraine | September 9, 2024, Monday // 08:57

Bulgaria Boosts Air Defense with Germany's IRIS-T Systems While Supporting Ukraine

Bulgaria continues to support Ukraine in line with the decisions of its National Assembly

Politics » Defense | September 7, 2024, Saturday // 08:12

Britain Sends Missile Aid as Ukraine Claims No Russian Advance on Pokrovsk

Britain has announced the delivery of 650 missile systems to Ukraine as part of a 162 million British pounds (213 million USD dollars) aid package aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s defenses against Russia.

World » Ukraine | September 6, 2024, Friday // 10:14
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Armenia Transfers Nearly All Air Defense Systems to Ukraine

Armenia has reportedly handed over almost all of its air defense equipment to Ukraine

World » Ukraine | September 9, 2024, Monday // 16:21

Ukrainian Mobilization Faces Public Doubts Despite Government Claims of Success

A new conscription law has been in effect in Ukraine for over three months, with President Zelensky reporting that mobilization is proceeding as planned

World » Ukraine | September 9, 2024, Monday // 11:25

German Chancellor Scholz Advocates for Russia’s Role in New Peace Talks with Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has expressed support for including Russia in a forthcoming international peace conference aimed at ending the war in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | September 9, 2024, Monday // 10:18

Heavy Fighting in Donetsk as Russia Advances, Romania and Latvia Probe Drone Incursions

Fierce fighting continues between Ukraine and Russia in the Donetsk region, with both sides reporting heavy clashes near the city of Pokrovsk

World » Ukraine | September 9, 2024, Monday // 08:57

Britain Sends Missile Aid as Ukraine Claims No Russian Advance on Pokrovsk

Britain has announced the delivery of 650 missile systems to Ukraine as part of a 162 million British pounds (213 million USD dollars) aid package aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s defenses against Russia.

World » Ukraine | September 6, 2024, Friday // 10:14

Ukrainian Father Left Sole Survivor After Russian Missile Kills Family in Lviv

In her college application letter, Daryna Bazylevych described her family as "incredibly close-knit and harmonious," speaking of her parents' unwavering support and the stories they shared about Ukraine's history.

World » Ukraine | September 5, 2024, Thursday // 14:20
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria