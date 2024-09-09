Russia's Shahed Drone Crosses into Romania, Escalating Tensions at the Border

A Russian Shahed drone crossed into Romanian airspace during the night of September 7-8, prompting NATO fighter jets to track its movement, according to the Romanian Ministry of Defence (MApN). Another drone may have crashed on Romanian territory, though it has not yet been located. The Ukrainian Air Force reported the violation at 02:49 on Telegram, and Latvia also confirmed a separate drone crash on its territory.

Two Romanian F-16 fighter jets were deployed at 02:25 to monitor the airspace after Russia launched attacks on Ukrainian civilian and port infrastructure. Warnings were also issued to the civilian population near the Romanian border. The MApN identified a potential impact area where another drone may have struck Romanian territory.

BREAKING: The first images came out of the Russian attack which took place last night on Ukrainian territory on the border with Romania.

The video is filmed on the Romanian side. pic.twitter.com/oyqjk5SzEY — GeoInsider (@InsiderGeo) September 9, 2024

Romania's Foreign Ministry called for an end to Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure, condemning the escalation of security risks at the border. Both Romanian ministries are in communication with NATO, which has reiterated that the drones were not aimed at Romanian or NATO targets. NATO Deputy Secretary-General Mircea Geoana condemned the airspace violation, labeling Russia's actions as irresponsible and potentially dangerous, while confirming there was no indication of a deliberate attack on NATO allies.