Arrests Made After 67 Railway Tracks Stolen Near Sliven

7 railway tracks were reported stolen between the Sliven and Gurkovo stations, according to Bulgarian police. Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the theft.

The missing rails were new and had been left alongside the railway for use in case any sections needed repair. The first reports of the theft were made to Sliven police in early August, prompting a series of search and investigative actions that helped clarify key details of the case.

Authorities located the suspects within the jurisdiction of the Tvarditsa Regional Administration. The stolen rails were recovered, and the two men involved were taken into custody. The extent of the damage is being evaluated, and further work on the case is ongoing. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated.