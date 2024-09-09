Israeli Airstrikes Target Military Facility in Syria, Killing 14

World | September 9, 2024, Monday // 13:23
Bulgaria: Israeli Airstrikes Target Military Facility in Syria, Killing 14

Israeli airstrikes on Sunday evening killed at least 14 people near the Syrian town of Masyaf in Hama province, according to a report from Reuters. The strikes targeted a military facility believed to be a chemical weapons production site, which reportedly housed Iranian military experts involved in weapons development.

The attack occurred around 11:20 p.m., with Israeli forces launching the assault from northwestern Lebanon, a Syrian military source told the SANA news agency. Syrian air defense systems intercepted some of the incoming missiles, but further details were not provided.

A local health official reported that 43 people were injured, with several in critical condition. The strikes also caused two fires.

Tags: Syria, Israel, strikes

