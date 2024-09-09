Israeli Airstrikes Target Military Facility in Syria, Killing 14
Israeli airstrikes on Sunday evening killed at least 14 people near the Syrian town of Masyaf in Hama province, according to a report from Reuters. The strikes targeted a military facility believed to be a chemical weapons production site, which reportedly housed Iranian military experts involved in weapons development.
The attack occurred around 11:20 p.m., with Israeli forces launching the assault from northwestern Lebanon, a Syrian military source told the SANA news agency. Syrian air defense systems intercepted some of the incoming missiles, but further details were not provided.
A local health official reported that 43 people were injured, with several in critical condition. The strikes also caused two fires.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Fitch Forecasts Extended Losses for ECB and EU Central Banks
According to Fitch Ratings, the European Central Bank (ECB) and central banks across the European Union are expected to endure "prolonged losses" due to increased borrowing costs
Armenia Transfers Nearly All Air Defense Systems to Ukraine
Armenia has reportedly handed over almost all of its air defense equipment to Ukraine
Russia's Shahed Drone Crosses into Romania, Escalating Tensions at the Border
A Russian Shahed drone crossed into Romanian airspace during the night of September 7-8, prompting NATO fighter jets to track its movement
Urgent Reforms Needed: EU Lags Behind US and China, Draghi's Report Warns
An additional 800 billion euros per year in investments are needed by the European Union to undertake rapid and substantial reforms to address its lag behind the United States and China
Ukrainian Mobilization Faces Public Doubts Despite Government Claims of Success
A new conscription law has been in effect in Ukraine for over three months, with President Zelensky reporting that mobilization is proceeding as planned
Ekaterina Zaharieva Expected to Take Crisis Management Role in New European Commission
Politico reports that Ekaterina Zaharieva is likely to be assigned the role of European Commissioner for Crisis Management and Humanitarian Aid in the next European Commission