Sofia's Autumn Auto-Retro Salon Showcases Rare Cars, Including Adenauer's Mercedes-Benz

Society | September 10, 2024, Tuesday // 08:28
Bulgaria: Sofia's Autumn Auto-Retro Salon Showcases Rare Cars, Including Adenauer's Mercedes-Benz @Wikimedia Commons

On Sunday, September 15, Sofia will host the Autumn Auto-Retro Salon and Parade, featuring an array of vintage vehicles. Among the highlights will be a unique Mercedes-Benz 300 once driven by the first German Chancellor, Konrad Adenauer. The event is set to take place at National Assembly Square, near the monument to Tsar Osvoboditel.

The display of classic cars will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Following the showcase, a traditional parade will proceed along Rakovska Street, Patriarch Evtimiy Boulevard, Vitosha Boulevard, Arsenalski Boulevard, and Cherni Vrah Boulevard. The event typically attracts between 220 and 250 vintage cars, trucks, buses, and other historical vehicles. Awards will be given in 17 different categories throughout the day.

