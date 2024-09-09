Mixed Weather Across Bulgaria: Rain and Thunderstorms in the West, Warm in the East
The weather forecast for September 10 predicts cloudy conditions with rain and thunderstorms, particularly affecting Western and Central Bulgaria. Eastern Bulgaria is expected to remain dry. A mild southeasterly breeze will be present, intensifying to a mild to moderate strength in Eastern Bulgaria. As the day progresses, a west-northwesterly wind will introduce cooler air to the Danubian Plain. High temperatures will range from 19°C to 24°C in Western Bulgaria and reach up to 31°C in Eastern Bulgaria.
On the coast, overcast skies will dominate, though no precipitation is anticipated. Clouds are expected to partially clear by the afternoon, with a mild to moderate southeasterly wind continuing. High temperatures will be between 25°C and 28°C, while the seawater temperature will range from 25°C to 26°C. Sea waves will be at 2 degrees on the Douglas scale.
In the mountains, conditions will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, except in Eastern Bulgaria where it will be dry. A moderate to strong south-southwesterly wind will be observed. High temperatures are forecasted to reach 16°C at 1,200 meters and 10°C at 2,000 meters.
