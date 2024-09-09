Bulgaria Sets Timeline for Selecting New Chief Prosecutor

The current Supreme Judicial Council of Bulgaria has been operating with an expired mandate for two years. The Prosecution College of the Supreme Judicial Council has now proposed restarting the procedure for electing a new chief prosecutor, which will follow new rules requiring 13 out of 25 votes in the SJC Plenum.

Meetings to discuss proposals for the new chief prosecutor will take place on September 19 and 26, and October 3 and 10. Candidates must submit their concepts and documents by October 24. By November 26, the commissions on attestation and professional ethics are expected to review and report on the candidates' professional and moral qualifications.

The SJC Plenum will announce the date, time, and location for the candidates' hearings on December 5. Opinions and questions for the candidates must be submitted by January 8, 2025. The hearing and voting for the new chief prosecutor are scheduled for January 16, 2025.