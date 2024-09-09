These Two Bulgarian Parties Opt Out of the October Elections

Politics | September 9, 2024, Monday // 13:00
Bulgaria: These Two Bulgarian Parties Opt Out of the October Elections

The Bulgarian "Green Movement" has announced it will not participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections on October 27, 2024. This decision was communicated via a Facebook message from the party, which has previously split from "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) before the last National Assembly elections on June 9. Despite their separation, the "Green Movement" received only 9,324 votes, equivalent to 0.43% of the total.

The party had explored coalition opportunities with several groups, including "We Continue the Change," "Yes, Bulgaria," "Unity," and "We Are Coming." However, the lack of broad support for unification and the absence of a strong democratic majority led them to conclude that participating in the upcoming elections would be futile. The "Green Movement," now led by co-chairs Toma Belev and Daniela Bozhinova, plans to focus on creating a civil-political entity dedicated to ensuring Bulgaria's European development, protecting democracy, and involving citizens in governance processes.

The "Green Movement" urges its supporters to vote thoughtfully and support candidates who advocate for Bulgaria's European trajectory, social justice, environmental conservation, and climate change adaptation. Their goal remains to safeguard democracy, civil rights, and Bulgaria’s future as part of a united Europe.

Similarly, "We Are Coming," the party led by Maria Capon, Nikolay Hadzhigenov, and Arman Babikyan, has also decided to forgo participation in the October 27 elections. The party, which garnered 5,939 votes (0.28%) in the June 9 elections, deemed its participation pointless due to weak results and internal conflicts. They believe the elections will primarily address internal party issues and possibly make another attempt at forming a government. Despite stepping back from the elections, "We Are Coming" will continue to recruit members and prepare for the next election cycle while maintaining dialogue with potential partners.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Green Movement, elections, we are coming

Related Articles:

Russia Accused of Covert Campaign to Influence 2024 US Election, Faces Sanctions

|

Bulgaria: DPS Factions Clash Over Election Registration, CEC Delays Process

|

"Yes, Bulgaria" Considers Leaving "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" Coalition

|

Bulgarian Government Allocates Over 100 Million Leva for October Elections

|

Bulgaria's Seventh Parliamentary Election in Three Years: Over 500 Million Leva Spent as Voters Head to the Polls Again

|

Bulgaria: GERB Leads by 7% in New Poll; DPS May Split into Two Parties for the Elections

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Supreme Court Finalizes Leadership Change in the Bulgarian Socialist Party Following Ninova's Resignation

The Supreme Court of Cassation has de-listed Kornelia Ninova from her position as chairperson of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) and has listed Atanas Zafirov as interim chairperson in the political party registry

Politics | September 9, 2024, Monday // 19:03

Bulgaria Sets Timeline for Selecting New Chief Prosecutor

The current Supreme Judicial Council of Bulgaria has been operating with an expired mandate for two years

Politics | September 9, 2024, Monday // 14:03

Bulgaria’s Central Election Commission Denies Registration for DPS Factions

The Bulgarian Central Election Commission (CEC) has denied registration for the electoral participation of two factions: "Democracy, Rights and Freedoms - DPS," led by Jevdet Chakarov and Ahmed Dogan, and "Movement for Rights and Freedoms - DPS New Beginn

Politics | September 9, 2024, Monday // 12:12

Former Minister Claims Bulgaria’s Border Parking Scandal Could Drive Neighboring Countries to Bypass the Nation

Ivan Hristanov, leader of the "Unity" (Edinenie) party and former Deputy Minister of Agriculture, has criticized the handling of border buffer parking lots

Politics | September 9, 2024, Monday // 11:17

Army Salaries in Bulgaria to See Significant Increases from 2025

Starting from January 1, 2025, the minimum salary for military personnel in Bulgaria will be set at 2,300 leva

Politics » Defense | September 8, 2024, Sunday // 10:01

Bulgaria Boosts Air Defense with Germany's IRIS-T Systems While Supporting Ukraine

Bulgaria continues to support Ukraine in line with the decisions of its National Assembly

Politics » Defense | September 7, 2024, Saturday // 08:12
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria