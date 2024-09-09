These Two Bulgarian Parties Opt Out of the October Elections

The Bulgarian "Green Movement" has announced it will not participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections on October 27, 2024. This decision was communicated via a Facebook message from the party, which has previously split from "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) before the last National Assembly elections on June 9. Despite their separation, the "Green Movement" received only 9,324 votes, equivalent to 0.43% of the total.

The party had explored coalition opportunities with several groups, including "We Continue the Change," "Yes, Bulgaria," "Unity," and "We Are Coming." However, the lack of broad support for unification and the absence of a strong democratic majority led them to conclude that participating in the upcoming elections would be futile. The "Green Movement," now led by co-chairs Toma Belev and Daniela Bozhinova, plans to focus on creating a civil-political entity dedicated to ensuring Bulgaria's European development, protecting democracy, and involving citizens in governance processes.

The "Green Movement" urges its supporters to vote thoughtfully and support candidates who advocate for Bulgaria's European trajectory, social justice, environmental conservation, and climate change adaptation. Their goal remains to safeguard democracy, civil rights, and Bulgaria’s future as part of a united Europe.

Similarly, "We Are Coming," the party led by Maria Capon, Nikolay Hadzhigenov, and Arman Babikyan, has also decided to forgo participation in the October 27 elections. The party, which garnered 5,939 votes (0.28%) in the June 9 elections, deemed its participation pointless due to weak results and internal conflicts. They believe the elections will primarily address internal party issues and possibly make another attempt at forming a government. Despite stepping back from the elections, "We Are Coming" will continue to recruit members and prepare for the next election cycle while maintaining dialogue with potential partners.