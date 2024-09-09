Ukrainian Mobilization Faces Public Doubts Despite Government Claims of Success

A new conscription law has been in effect in Ukraine for over three months, with President Zelensky reporting that mobilization is proceeding as planned. However, public opinion on the law is mixed, according to surveys, reports Voice of America. The law, which took effect on May 18, required conscripts to update their details at designated centers or via an app by July. Although the government maintains that mobilization is on track, specific numbers of conscripts have not been disclosed.

Public response to the new law has been ambivalent, as highlighted by VOA. Military analyst and veteran Evgen Dykyi criticized the lack of an information campaign about the mobilization, suggesting it has inadvertently benefited the enemy. He also noted that Russia has heavily invested in undermining the mobilization effort through its own information campaign. Dykyi further emphasized that the absence of clear information regarding the duration of military service affects public motivation, advocating for a defined service term to provide clarity to conscripts.

A survey from June revealed that around 46% of respondents do not view avoiding conscription as shameful. President Zelensky had previously indicated in December that the military aimed to mobilize up to 500,000 new conscripts. The Department of Defense reported that over 4.5 million soldiers updated their registrations by the deadline.