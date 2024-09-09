Man Assaults 62-Year-Old Woman in Sinemorets Over Money Demand

Crime | September 9, 2024, Monday // 12:05
Bulgaria: Man Assaults 62-Year-Old Woman in Sinemorets Over Money Demand @novinite.com

A 29-year-old man has been arrested for assaulting a 62-year-old woman in Sinemorets over a demand for money. The incident occurred when the man broke into the woman's home, seeking 1,000 leva (around 500 euros).

When the woman refused to hand over the money, the attacker assaulted her, repeatedly punching her in the face before fleeing the scene. After his arrest, the man confessed to the crime. The investigation is ongoing.

Tags: Sinemorets, money, man

