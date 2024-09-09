Shumen Police Probe Violent Death of Woman; Man in Custody

The district prosecutor's office in Shumen has initiated a pre-trial investigation into the murder of a young woman found with signs of violence. A 31-year-old man has been detained in connection with the case, and authorities are working to determine his involvement in the crime.

The alarm was raised on September 8, 2024, shortly before 4:00 p.m., when a report was made about a woman in a vulnerable state in an apartment in Shumen. Upon investigation, it became evident that a serious criminal offense had occurred.

The process of proving and documenting the crime is ongoing, with forensic and other examinations underway. Based on the evidence collected so far, a decision will be made regarding whether the man will face criminal charges.