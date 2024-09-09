Ekaterina Zaharieva Expected to Take Crisis Management Role in New European Commission

World » EU | September 9, 2024, Monday // 10:54
Bulgaria: Ekaterina Zaharieva Expected to Take Crisis Management Role in New European Commission

Politico reports that Ekaterina Zaharieva is likely to be assigned the role of European Commissioner for Crisis Management and Humanitarian Aid in the next European Commission. The publication notes that this prediction is based on well-founded assumptions, given that Bulgaria is not seeking any of the key positions.

According to Politico, Zaharieva's appointment is almost certain because Bulgaria has proposed both a male and a female candidate, and President Ursula von der Leyen is aiming for a gender-balanced Commission. This position would not be a new area for Bulgaria, as Kristalina Georgieva previously served as European Commissioner for International Cooperation, Humanitarian Aid, and Crisis Response from 2010 to 2014 under the Barroso Commission.

Earlier, there was unofficial speculation that Zaharieva might be assigned to portfolios related to regional development or transport.

Last month, the caretaker cabinet of Bulgaria put forward Ekaterina Zaharieva and Julian Popov as the country's candidates for European Commissioner. The nominations were presented to Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, who will choose the final appointee, who will then be assigned a portfolio and face a European Parliament hearing.

Zaharieva, representing GERB, is expected to be favored due to gender balance considerations and her extensive experience in Bulgarian politics, including roles as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Justice. Popov, nominated by "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB), has a background in journalism and served as Minister of Environment and Water. Additionally, Acting Minister of Innovation Rosen Karadimov has been tasked with overseeing preparations for the upcoming elections. Zaharieva's notable positions include Deputy Minister of Regional Development, Minister of Justice, and Chief of Staff to President Rosen Plevneliev, among other roles in Boyko Borissov's administrations and two caretaker governments.

