Drunk Scooter Driver Crashes Near Sunny Beach, Sustains Head Injuries

Pleven Tragedy: 16-Year-Old Succumbs to Injuries After Scooter Fall
A 16-year-old boy who was seriously injured in an electric scooter accident in Pleven has died
A scooter driver under the influence crashed near Sunny Beach on Saturday night, according to Burgas police. The 37-year-old man was traveling on the main road to the village of Tankovo when he lost control of his scooter due to excessive speed.
Following the accident, the driver was tested for alcohol, with the result indicating a blood alcohol concentration of 1.94 per thousand. He sustained head lacerations and was taken to Burgas City Hospital for examination. After treatment, he was released for home care.
7 railway tracks were reported stolen between the Sliven and Gurkovo stations, according to Bulgarian police
A fire erupted early this morning in a housing cooperative located in the center of Yambol, injuring a 68-year-old woman and her 35-year-old son
In the village of Divotino, Pernik, a formwork that had fallen onto a poured concrete slab trapped two individuals
A fatal accident occurred when the international fast train from Istanbul to Bucharest collided with a car carrying two people at a railway crossing between Plachkovtsi and Tryavna stations
In Italy, a Bulgarian truck driver was penalized for failing to comply with European regulations by driving for two consecutive weeks without rest
A 17-year-old boy from the village of Zamfirovo, Berkovo municipality, died after his father struck him with a wooden stake
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023