Drunk Scooter Driver Crashes Near Sunny Beach, Sustains Head Injuries

Society » INCIDENTS | September 9, 2024, Monday // 09:30
Bulgaria: Drunk Scooter Driver Crashes Near Sunny Beach, Sustains Head Injuries @Pixabay

A scooter driver under the influence crashed near Sunny Beach on Saturday night, according to Burgas police. The 37-year-old man was traveling on the main road to the village of Tankovo when he lost control of his scooter due to excessive speed.

Following the accident, the driver was tested for alcohol, with the result indicating a blood alcohol concentration of 1.94 per thousand. He sustained head lacerations and was taken to Burgas City Hospital for examination. After treatment, he was released for home care.

Tags: scooter, Sunny Beach, Burgas

Pleven Tragedy: 16-Year-Old Succumbs to Injuries After Scooter Fall

A 16-year-old boy who was seriously injured in an electric scooter accident in Pleven has died

Society » Incidents | August 30, 2024, Friday // 09:21

Family Anger Erupts After 1-Year-Old Dies in Burgas Hospital

A one-and-a-half-year-old girl passed away in the children's ward of the Burgas City Hospital

Society » Incidents | August 30, 2024, Friday // 08:54

Ancient Inscription from Nero's Era Discovered Near Burgas Reveals Bulgaria's Oldest Thermal Baths

Archaeologists near Burgas have uncovered an inscription from the era of Emperor Nero

Society » Archaeology | August 28, 2024, Wednesday // 07:36

Bulgarian Driver Killed in High-Speed Pursuit Involving Migrants in Burgas

In Burgas, a high-speed chase involving a van transporting migrants ended in a fatal cras

Society » Incidents | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 12:00

Sea Claims Two Lives in Separate Incidents in Burgas

Two people have drowned in the Burgas region, according to the local police

Society » Incidents | August 27, 2024, Tuesday // 10:00

Burgas Man in Coma After Violent Assault

A 40-year-old man is currently in a coma after being severely beaten and left on the sidewalk on Peter Beron Street in the Pobeda district of Burgas

Society » Incidents | August 26, 2024, Monday // 10:46
Arrests Made After 67 Railway Tracks Stolen Near Sliven

7 railway tracks were reported stolen between the Sliven and Gurkovo stations, according to Bulgarian police

Society » Incidents | September 9, 2024, Monday // 14:35

Yambol Blaze Injures Mother and Son; Cause Under Investigation

A fire erupted early this morning in a housing cooperative located in the center of Yambol, injuring a 68-year-old woman and her 35-year-old son

Society » Incidents | September 9, 2024, Monday // 09:26

Tragic Incident in Pernik Village: Formwork Collapse Results in Death

In the village of Divotino, Pernik, a formwork that had fallen onto a poured concrete slab trapped two individuals

Society » Incidents | September 5, 2024, Thursday // 17:13

Train-Car Collision Near Bulgarian Town Claims Driver's Life

A fatal accident occurred when the international fast train from Istanbul to Bucharest collided with a car carrying two people at a railway crossing between Plachkovtsi and Tryavna stations

Society » Incidents | September 5, 2024, Thursday // 14:01

Bulgarian Truck Driver Fined and License Revoked in Italy for Two Weeks Without Rest

In Italy, a Bulgarian truck driver was penalized for failing to comply with European regulations by driving for two consecutive weeks without rest

Society » Incidents | September 5, 2024, Thursday // 10:05

Father Kills 17-Year-Old Son with Wooden Stake in Montana

A 17-year-old boy from the village of Zamfirovo, Berkovo municipality, died after his father struck him with a wooden stake

Society » Incidents | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 11:58
