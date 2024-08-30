Drunk Scooter Driver Crashes Near Sunny Beach, Sustains Head Injuries

A scooter driver under the influence crashed near Sunny Beach on Saturday night, according to Burgas police. The 37-year-old man was traveling on the main road to the village of Tankovo when he lost control of his scooter due to excessive speed.

Following the accident, the driver was tested for alcohol, with the result indicating a blood alcohol concentration of 1.94 per thousand. He sustained head lacerations and was taken to Burgas City Hospital for examination. After treatment, he was released for home care.