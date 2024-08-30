Yambol Blaze Injures Mother and Son; Cause Under Investigation

Bulgaria: Yambol Blaze Injures Mother and Son; Cause Under Investigation

A fire erupted early this morning in a housing cooperative located in the center of Yambol, injuring a 68-year-old woman and her 35-year-old son. Both individuals were taken to the regional hospital for treatment.

The blaze, which started on the top floor of the six-story building on Osvobozhdenie Square, was reported shortly after 5 a.m. Three fire brigades, along with an ambulance and police, were dispatched to the scene. The fire was brought under control within approximately 40 minutes, although two firefighting teams remain on site.

The victims sustained first-degree burns, which are not considered life-threatening, according to the regional hospital. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

