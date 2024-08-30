Yambol Blaze Injures Mother and Son; Cause Under Investigation

Woman Arrested in Sofia for Burning Russian Flag in Protest
A young woman was arrested in Sofia after setting fire to the Russian flag on Thursday afternoon
A fire erupted early this morning in a housing cooperative located in the center of Yambol, injuring a 68-year-old woman and her 35-year-old son. Both individuals were taken to the regional hospital for treatment.
The blaze, which started on the top floor of the six-story building on Osvobozhdenie Square, was reported shortly after 5 a.m. Three fire brigades, along with an ambulance and police, were dispatched to the scene. The fire was brought under control within approximately 40 minutes, although two firefighting teams remain on site.
The victims sustained first-degree burns, which are not considered life-threatening, according to the regional hospital. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
7 railway tracks were reported stolen between the Sliven and Gurkovo stations, according to Bulgarian police
A scooter driver under the influence crashed near Sunny Beach on Saturday night
In the village of Divotino, Pernik, a formwork that had fallen onto a poured concrete slab trapped two individuals
A fatal accident occurred when the international fast train from Istanbul to Bucharest collided with a car carrying two people at a railway crossing between Plachkovtsi and Tryavna stations
In Italy, a Bulgarian truck driver was penalized for failing to comply with European regulations by driving for two consecutive weeks without rest
A 17-year-old boy from the village of Zamfirovo, Berkovo municipality, died after his father struck him with a wooden stake
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023