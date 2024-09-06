For many, September 9 marks a pivotal moment in Bulgarian history, symbolizing the end of the capitalist system and the beginning of what was seen as a more just communist society. However, for others, it is remembered as a dark day, a bloody coup that led to the end of democracy and private property, affecting the lives of hundreds of thousands of Bulgarians.

As noted by the prominent historian Prof. Plamen Pavlov, September 9 represents a national catastrophe of the 20th century. In an interview with BGNES, he emphasized that the date should not be ignored or seen purely in black or white terms. The lasting consequences of the events of that day are undeniable, with historians pointing out the widespread damage that continues to impact Bulgarian society. Pavlov also stressed that while the legacy of September 9 has been addressed through education and information, the deep psychological trauma associated with it still requires attention from political psychologists.

Prof. Pavlov believes that the trauma of September 9 is not just a historical issue, but also a psychological one. He argues that the Bulgarian nation still struggles to overcome the legacy of that period. The once-lauded communist leaders, such as Georgi Dimitrov or Valko Chervenkov, are no longer celebrated, and the nation's sovereignty was compromised following that day. Until 1989, Bulgaria was heavily influenced by the USSR, affecting everything from its military to its economy. Even today, remnants of that dependency linger, especially in areas such as energy projects, which continue to reflect subservience to Moscow.

One of the most significant and harmful consequences of the events of September 9 was the abandonment of Bulgaria’s national ideals, a lasting impact on the country’s self-awareness.

The events of that day began on the night of September 8-9, 1944, when the government of Konstantin Muraviev was overthrown, and the Patriotic Front, led by Kimon Georgiev, took power. This shift occurred with the help of the Soviet Red Army's Third Ukrainian Front. The new government initiated sweeping political, economic, and social changes, aligning Bulgaria with the Soviet Union and severing ties with Nazi Germany.

These events were followed by widespread violence, with lawlessness persisting for months. The situation was eventually brought under control with the establishment of the "People's Court" in late 1944. During this period, an estimated 20,000 to 40,000 people were killed, and 2,730 individuals were sentenced to death, including ministers, journalists, teachers, and landowners.

The assessment of September 9, 1944, remains divided. Before 1971, it was described in official history as a "people's uprising" and later as a "socialist revolution" until 1989. After the political shift in 1989, it has been more widely regarded as a "military coup."

First list of Red Army victims in Bulgaria revealed today

Today, a list of victims of the Red Army in Bulgaria was published for the first time. Mihail Gruev, chairman of the State Agency "Archives," discussed the matter on Nova TV, explaining where the information can be accessed and the extent of the crimes committed.

Gruev revealed that the documents, available through the archives site, consist of approximately 1,500 files spanning around 2,600 pages. These documents detail various aspects of the Red Army's presence and operations in Bulgaria, including daily interactions with locals and the economic impact on the country.

He noted that while minor thefts such as watches and bicycles often went unrecorded, the most severe incidents involved murders and robberies perpetrated by multiple soldiers. These more serious offenses were frequently treated with indifference or even encouragement by the officers.

Gruev pointed out that historians often focus on domestic political issues but tend to overlook the significant impact of Sovietization brought by the Red Army. Despite being celebrated as liberators, the Red Army's actions, according to historical evidence, did not align with its propaganda portrayal.