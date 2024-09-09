Sunny Start Gives Way to Rain and Cooler Temperatures Across Bulgaria

Today’s weather in Bulgaria will be mostly sunny, but clouds will increase from the west in the afternoon, becoming thicker by evening when rain will start in the western regions. A weak wind will blow from the southeast, shifting to a west-northwesterly direction in the western Danube plain by evening. Maximum temperatures will range from 27°C to 32°C, with Sofia seeing around 28°C.

In the mountains, conditions will also be mostly sunny, with increasing cloud cover in the afternoon, leading to rain by evening in the western massifs. Winds will vary from weak to moderate, blowing south-southwesterly, and west-northwesterly along the ridges. The maximum temperature at 1,200 meters altitude will be around 22°C, while at 2,000 meters it will be about 14°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, it will remain mostly sunny with a light southeast wind. Maximum temperatures are expected to be between 24°C and 27°C, while sea water temperatures will range from 25°C to 26°C. The sea will calm down, with waves of 2-3 bales.

By Tuesday night and into Tuesday, rain, locally intense and accompanied by thunderstorms, will affect parts of Western Bulgaria. Winds will shift to the north-northwest, dropping daytime temperatures to between 20°C and 23°C. Eastern Bulgaria will remain cloudy but dry, with southeast winds and temperatures reaching 28°C to 30°C.

Wednesday will bring significant rainfall across much of the country, with thunderstorms in the eastern regions. Temperatures in Eastern Bulgaria will decrease, with highs ranging from 21°C to 26°C. By Thursday morning, rain will taper off, and cloud cover will break, leading to mostly sunny conditions later in the day. Some isolated precipitation may occur in the east. Morning fog or low clouds are possible in parts of Western Bulgaria, with cooler temperatures early on, but warming up during the day.

By Friday, the country will experience mostly sunny weather. Winds will turn from the southeast, leading to warmer conditions. However, late in the afternoon, particularly in the west and towards evening, cumulus and rain clouds will form, resulting in brief showers and thunderstorms. Overnight into Saturday, an atmospheric disturbance will move across the country from west to east, bringing short-term rain and thunder in many areas. As the wind strengthens from the west-northwest, temperatures will drop rapidly.

On Sunday, windy and cooler conditions will prevail. Cloud cover will be significant, especially in Northern Bulgaria, with widespread rain expected in many areas.