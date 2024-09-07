Ryanair Names Italy as Top Destination for Bulgarian Passengers

Ryanair, Europe’s No.1 airline, today (6 Sep) named Italy as one of the top destinations enjoyed by its Bulgarian passengers this Summer.

Ryanair currently operates to/from 32 airports across Italy, including key city hubs like Rome and Milan both of which you can fly to with regular connections from Sofia.

So, whether you’re looking to immerse yourself in historical landmarks, soak up some sun or taste some authentic food and wine, there has never been a better time to visit Italy with Ryanair.

Rome: When you fly to Rome, you can look forward to exploring a city that was once the capital of one of the greatest empires in history. Discover ancient columns, ruins, and piazzas with 2,000-year-old temples and narrow cobblestone streets. With its breath-taking buildings and monuments, incredible works of art, small-town charm, the leisurely pace of life and world-renowned cuisine, the Eternal City makes for a city break unlike any other. Explore the Vatican, a city within a city and discover the wonders of the Sistine Chapel and St Peter’s Basilica. You’ll be making a wish to never to leave this city at the famous Trevi Fountain. You can fly to Rome Ciampino for less with regular flights from Sofia.

Milan: Milan may be renowned for being a fashion and design capital but there is plenty more to see here from beautiful architecture, fine dining, and top sporting action. But of course, no trip to Milan should be considered complete without indulging in a little retail therapy. Head to Corso Como for the best selection of fashion boutiques and Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II for some serious window shopping. Milan isn’t just about fashion however - football is just as important. The city’s San Siro football stadium is home to both AC Milan and Inter Milan where you’ll experience an incredible atmosphere with some of the world’s most passionate supporters. Ryanair have frequent flights between Milan Bergamo and Sofia.

Catania: Catania is an ancient port city on Sicily's east coast. It sits at the foot of Mt. Etna, an active volcano and is the perfect gateway to unmissable Sicilian beaches. The city itself is full of unique baroque architecture. The Piazza del Duomo is an Instagrammer’s dream - there are many beautiful buildings to photograph including the whimsical Fontana dell'Elefante statue and the richly decorated Catania Cathedral. Don’t miss out on taking a trip to Mt Etna - Catania practically sits in the shade of this immense volcano. The surrounding area is a protected national park with paths running up and down the mountain offering spectacular views of the city and the Ionian Sea. With regular winter flights between Sofia and Catania there has never been a better time to catch some winter sun.

Ryanair’s Country Manager for CEE & Baltics, Alicja Golebiowska said:

“Italy is one of those magical places that just keeps surprising you. Whether it’s your first visit or your tenth, there’s always something new to discover; vibrant cities, stunning nature, and rich traditions that make every trip unforgettable.

Ryanair is thrilled to continue bringing our customers to this special country without breaking the bank. With our low fares and regular connections, your next adventure to Italy is just a click away at Ryanair.com.”