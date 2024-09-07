Army Salaries in Bulgaria to See Significant Increases from 2025

Starting from January 1, 2025, the minimum salary for military personnel in Bulgaria will be set at 2,300 leva (1175 euros). This change follows the recent amendments to the Law on Defense and the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria, which were officially published in issue 38 of the State Gazette.

According to Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov, the basic monthly salary for military personnel will be determined annually based on the average salary in the country for the second quarter of the previous year, as reported by the National Statistical Institute (NSI). The new salary structure will apply a multiplier to this base amount:

Officers will receive a multiplier of not less than 1.2

Officer candidates, sergeants, and soldiers will receive a multiplier of not less than 1.0

For the second quarter of the current year, the average salary in Bulgaria was leva 2,296. Based on this, the Ministry of Defense has projected the following salary ranges for January 2025:

Soldiers and sailors will earn between 2,300 leva and 2,370 leva, reflecting an average increase of 47%

Sergeants will see salaries ranging from 2,395 leva to 2,485 leva, marking a 45% increase

Officer candidates will receive between 2,520 leva and 2,630 leva, a 40% increase

Junior officers will earn between 2,830 leva and 2,950 leva, representing a 30% increase

Senior officers' salaries will range from 3,000 leva to 4,050 leva, with an average increase of 27%

High-ranking senior officers will see salaries from 4,250 leva to 6,700 leva, also reflecting a 27% increase

The final figures for the basic monthly remuneration will be set and announced by the Minister of Defense following the passage of the Law on the State Budget for 2025, Zapryanov noted.