Over Half of Bulgaria's Unemployed Lack Professional Qualifications

Business | September 7, 2024, Saturday // 12:33
Bulgaria: Over Half of Bulgaria's Unemployed Lack Professional Qualifications @Pixabay

More than half of the unemployed in Bulgaria lack professional qualifications, according to data from the Employment Agency. This group has grown by 8% compared to the first half of last year. Currently, over 152,000 people are unemployed in Bulgaria, with more than 87,000 of them lacking professional qualifications.

Gabriela Dimcheva, Deputy Director of the Employment Agency, noted that the causes of unemployment are multifaceted, with the country's economic situation playing a significant role. She pointed out discrepancies between the skills of job seekers and those demanded by businesses as contributing factors. Regional differences and mismatched skills further complicate the situation.

Digital skills are increasingly essential in today’s job market. Young people under 24 face the lowest unemployment rates, accounting for just 5% of the total unemployed. The highest unemployment rates are among those aged 30 to 44, making up 33% of the unemployed. This is followed by individuals over 55 at 29%, those aged 45 to 54 at 27%, and people between 25 and 29 at 6%.

Lack of experience is a common barrier for younger job seekers. Among the unemployed, 45% have only primary or lower education, 41% have secondary education, and 14% possess higher education. Additionally, some individuals with professional qualifications and higher education are working in fields unrelated to their qualifications.

