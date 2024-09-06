Sofia to Enforce Complete Ban on Wood and Coal Heating by 2029

Starting in 2029, heating with wood and coal will be entirely banned in Sofia. The regulation for this change was adopted two years ago, and the city began enforcing restrictions last winter, initially targeting polluting vehicles in the city center.

This year, the ban on cars in central areas will be expanded. From January 1, 2025, heating with solid fuels will no longer be permitted in nine of Sofia’s 24 districts, including "Izgrev," "Oborishte," "Studentski," "Ilinden," "Krasno selo," "Lozenets," "Triaditsa," and "Vazrazhdane." By 2029, the entire municipality will be designated a low-emission zone, where the use of wood and coal is prohibited.

The measure aims to address Sofia’s long-standing air pollution problem. According to recent data, over 50,000 households in the capital still use wood and coal for heating.

Some residents have already replaced their wood- and coal-burning appliances with cleaner alternatives, like air conditioners, through a program run by the Metropolitan Municipality and funded by European money. The city is now launching a second phase, which will allow up to 10,800 more old stoves to be replaced at no cost. Alternatives offered will include air conditioners, pellet stoves, and heat pumps, with the option to install photovoltaic systems also available.

No suppliers for the new appliances have been chosen yet, and the replacement process has not officially begun. However, residents can submit expressions of interest to be prioritized once the program is underway. Over 73 million leva from the European "Environment" program has been allocated to fund the stove replacements.