Sofia to Enforce Complete Ban on Wood and Coal Heating by 2029

Popular International Magazine Declares Sofia Europe's Most Exciting City
Vogue magazine has recently named Sofia as the most dynamic city in Europe, spotlighting the Bulgarian capital as an unexpected yet thrilling urban destination
Starting in 2029, heating with wood and coal will be entirely banned in Sofia. The regulation for this change was adopted two years ago, and the city began enforcing restrictions last winter, initially targeting polluting vehicles in the city center.
This year, the ban on cars in central areas will be expanded. From January 1, 2025, heating with solid fuels will no longer be permitted in nine of Sofia’s 24 districts, including "Izgrev," "Oborishte," "Studentski," "Ilinden," "Krasno selo," "Lozenets," "Triaditsa," and "Vazrazhdane." By 2029, the entire municipality will be designated a low-emission zone, where the use of wood and coal is prohibited.
The measure aims to address Sofia’s long-standing air pollution problem. According to recent data, over 50,000 households in the capital still use wood and coal for heating.
Some residents have already replaced their wood- and coal-burning appliances with cleaner alternatives, like air conditioners, through a program run by the Metropolitan Municipality and funded by European money. The city is now launching a second phase, which will allow up to 10,800 more old stoves to be replaced at no cost. Alternatives offered will include air conditioners, pellet stoves, and heat pumps, with the option to install photovoltaic systems also available.
No suppliers for the new appliances have been chosen yet, and the replacement process has not officially begun. However, residents can submit expressions of interest to be prioritized once the program is underway. Over 73 million leva from the European "Environment" program has been allocated to fund the stove replacements.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
In the coming two months, the company "Kozloduy NPP - New Powers" is set to finalize an engineering contract with a consortium comprised of South Korea's Hyundai Engineering and Construction and the American firm Westinghouse Electric Company.
Electricity prices in Bulgaria remain the highest in the region as August progresses
Ukraine remains committed to purchasing two Russian VVER(WWER-1000)-1000 nuclear reactors currently stored in Bulgaria
Turkey is set to export natural gas to Bulgaria under a new brand called "Turkish Blend", which will include a mixture of gas from various sources
The Bulgarian Council of Ministers has approved a Memorandum of Understanding with Smart Solar Technologies
The Bulgarian Minister of Energy has announced a temporary suspension of the order for the expansion of the "Chiren" underground gas storage facility
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023