Second Quarter Sees Bulgaria's GDP Rise by 2.1%, Industry and Services Lead Growth

Why Bulgaria is a Top Choice for New Businesses: Low Taxes and Qualified Labor
Bulgaria is emerging as a top destination for starting a new business, praised for its favorable conditions
In the second quarter of 2024, Bulgaria's gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 2.1% compared to the same period in the previous year, according to preliminary data from the National Statistics Institute. A flash estimate from August 14 had predicted 2% growth. Both assessment methods indicate that quarterly growth stands at 0.5%.
The value of GDP per person amounts to 7,399 leva, or approximately 3,783 euros. Economic growth was primarily driven by increased final consumption, which rose by 3%, and investment, which saw a 3.6% increase. Meanwhile, exports decreased slightly by 0.3%, while imports grew by 4.9%, resulting in a positive trade balance.
The gross added value (GVA) created by the different sectors of the national economy in the second quarter of 2024 totaled 41.4 billion leva at current prices. The agricultural sector contributed 3% to the total GVA, marking a decrease of 0.7 percentage points compared to the second quarter of 2023.
Conversely, the industrial sector increased its relative share in the economy by 0.7 percentage points, reaching 30.3%. The service sector's contribution to the GVA remained unchanged at 66.7% compared to the same period in 2023.
Final consumption accounted for 78.1% of GDP, while investment (gross fixed capital formation) represented 17.2%. The remainder came from the positive foreign trade balance of goods and services. Regarding the components of final use, the recorded economic growth was largely influenced by a 3% rise in final consumption and a 3.6% increase in investments. However, exports of goods and services decreased by 0.3%, while imports rose by 4.9% during this period.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
In July 2024, producer prices in the EU and the euro area saw an increase of 0.8% compared to June 2024
Despite Bulgaria's strong position in cereal production within the European Union
Bulgaria recently endured an exceptionally hot and dry period
The ice cream industry in Bulgaria is facing a significant decline, with production dropping between 60 and 70% over the past six years
Bulgaria has the lowest excise tax on cigarettes in the European Union
Our personal data has become a valuable commodity in the digital age, and the need for robust data privacy and security measures has never been more pressing.
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023