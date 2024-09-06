Bulgaria's Summer Tourism Stable with 1.2 Million Visitors on the Southern Black Sea Coast, British Tourists Lead

A total of 1.2 million foreign tourists visited Bulgaria's Southern Black Sea coast during this summer season, according to BNR reports. The figures show no growth compared to last year, maintaining similar levels. However, these numbers remain significantly below the record 3 million tourists seen in 2019, the peak year for Bulgarian summer tourism, as indicated by data from Burgas Airport.

The final charter flight for the season is scheduled for October 25 from Antalya. A slight increase in tourist numbers is expected in September and October compared to last year, according to Vasil Atanasov, the director of Burgas Airport.

"The season's levels match those of last year. We anticipate a modest rise in September, although the situation in Israel remains uncertain and could impact the outcome," Atanasov noted.

Britain has reclaimed the top spot in tourist numbers, followed by Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic, and Israel. Tourists from these countries are expected to continue arriving until the end of October along Bulgaria’s Southern Black Sea coast.