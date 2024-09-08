Bulgaria Boosts Air Defense with Germany's IRIS-T Systems While Supporting Ukraine

Why Bulgaria is a Top Choice for New Businesses: Low Taxes and Qualified Labor
Bulgaria is emerging as a top destination for starting a new business, praised for its favorable conditions
Bulgaria continues to support Ukraine in line with the decisions of its National Assembly, according to Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov. He made this statement during a meeting of defense ministers in the Contact Group for defense assistance to Ukraine, led by the US, held at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. In this context, bilateral discussions were held between the Bulgarian and Ukrainian delegations, focusing on joint solutions to support Ukraine.
Zapryanov also held a bilateral meeting with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, where they discussed key defense issues and opportunities to expand military cooperation. The two ministers signed an agreement for the joint procurement of IRIS-T SLM air defense systems under the European Sky Shield initiative, aimed at promoting defense cooperation and procuring interoperable weapon systems.
Bulgaria's National Assembly had already approved the acquisition of the IRIS-T missile systems on August 8. This purchase is intended to address the Bulgarian Air Force's air defense capabilities, ensuring technological renewal and interoperability with allied air and missile defense systems. The project is critical for maintaining Bulgaria’s air defense capabilities, safeguarding the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Starting from January 1, 2025, the minimum salary for military personnel in Bulgaria will be set at 2,300 leva
Bulgaria's Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has confirmed that the country has sent self-propelled artillery units "Gvozdika" to Ukraine
A ceremony will be held today at 11:00 a.m. in Asenovgrad's "Akademik Nikolay Haitov" square to mark the departure of a Bulgarian military contingent for a mission with the NATO Stabilization Force in Kosovo (KFOR)
Batkov highlighted that Bulgaria is becoming a significant hotspot for illegal trafficking operations aimed at Western Europe
Migratory pressure along the Bulgarian-Turkish border has dropped by 70% compared to the previous year
The Main Directorate "Border Police" has announced a recruitment drive for 400 new employees
Bulgaria Ranks Second in the Balkans at Paris 2024 Olympics, 26th Overall
Bulgaria Leads Europe in Heat-Related Deaths in Record-Breaking 2023