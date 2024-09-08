Bulgaria Boosts Air Defense with Germany's IRIS-T Systems While Supporting Ukraine

September 7, 2024
Bulgaria continues to support Ukraine in line with the decisions of its National Assembly, according to Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov. He made this statement during a meeting of defense ministers in the Contact Group for defense assistance to Ukraine, led by the US, held at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. In this context, bilateral discussions were held between the Bulgarian and Ukrainian delegations, focusing on joint solutions to support Ukraine.

Zapryanov also held a bilateral meeting with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, where they discussed key defense issues and opportunities to expand military cooperation. The two ministers signed an agreement for the joint procurement of IRIS-T SLM air defense systems under the European Sky Shield initiative, aimed at promoting defense cooperation and procuring interoperable weapon systems.

Bulgaria's National Assembly had already approved the acquisition of the IRIS-T missile systems on August 8. This purchase is intended to address the Bulgarian Air Force's air defense capabilities, ensuring technological renewal and interoperability with allied air and missile defense systems. The project is critical for maintaining Bulgaria’s air defense capabilities, safeguarding the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

