Bulgarian Politicians Honor Unification Day with Calls for National Unity and Progress

Politics | September 6, 2024, Friday // 13:57
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Politicians Honor Unification Day with Calls for National Unity and Progress

Several Bulgarian politicians have extended their congratulations to the nation on the occasion of Unification Day.

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev highlighted the unity of the Bulgarian people, emphasizing that the unification of Bulgaria on September 6, 1885, demonstrated the impossibility of artificially dividing Bulgarians. He urged that this spirit of unity should guide efforts to overcome remaining barriers with the European Union. Glavchev’s message stressed that together, Bulgaria will succeed, and he celebrated the strength found in unity.

Atanas Zafirov, acting chairman of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), reflected on the significance of Unification Day as a testament to the Bulgarian national ideal. He described it as a moment of collective triumph that showcases the power of common effort in overcoming personal and political obstacles. Zafirov called for unity and dedication to ensure progress for the homeland, pledging to work for a free, fair, and solidary Bulgaria.

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, echoed the sentiment that "unity makes strength," reminding the public of the unification’s role in demonstrating the people's aspiration for a unified and free Bulgaria.

The Council of Ministers highlighted that unification is a key example of Bulgaria’s enduring aspiration for freedom and unity. They noted that the future of Bulgaria hinges on collective effort.

Co-chairman of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) Kiril Petkov underscored the importance of self-belief and national responsibility in shaping Bulgaria’s future. He praised the historical unification of the Principality of Bulgaria and Eastern Rumelia as a pivotal moment that changed the course of Bulgarian history, and urged all Bulgarians to embrace their role in building a shared future.

Delyan Peevski, chairman of the parliamentary group of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), marked the 139th anniversary of Bulgaria's unification as a significant date that highlights the Bulgarian fighting spirit. He paid tribute to the heroes of the unification and urged citizens to preserve their legacy, uphold national identity, and support European values. Peevski emphasized that only through unity can Bulgaria continue on its Euro-Atlantic path and resist external influences.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: unification, Bulgarian, Day

Related Articles:

Ryanair Names Italy as Top Destination for Bulgarian Passengers

Ryanair, Europe’s No.1 airline, today (6 Sep) named Italy as one of the top destinations enjoyed by its Bulgarian passengers this Summer

Business » Tourism | September 8, 2024, Sunday // 23:00

Bulgaria's Summer Tourism Stable with 1.2 Million Visitors on the Southern Black Sea Coast, British Tourists Lead

A total of 1.2 million foreign tourists visited Bulgaria's Southern Black Sea coast during this summer season

Business » Tourism | September 7, 2024, Saturday // 23:00

The Unification of Bulgaria: A Triumph of National Spirit

In the annals of Bulgarian history, few events stand as tall as the Unification of 1885

Society » Culture | September 6, 2024, Friday // 08:59

Human Remains Found in Crete May Belong to Missing Bulgarian from 2012

Human remains have been discovered on the Greek island of Crete, believed to be those of a Bulgarian national who disappeared 12 years ago

Crime | September 5, 2024, Thursday // 16:12

New Bulgarian Law Restricts Vapes for Under-18s and Bans Related Advertising

Bulgaria's National Assembly has enacted a ban on the sale and use of vapes and heated tobacco products by individuals under the age of 18

Society | September 5, 2024, Thursday // 11:15

Bulgarian Truck Driver Fined and License Revoked in Italy for Two Weeks Without Rest

In Italy, a Bulgarian truck driver was penalized for failing to comply with European regulations by driving for two consecutive weeks without rest

Society » Incidents | September 5, 2024, Thursday // 10:05
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgarian Socialist Party Unites with 15 Left-Wing Groups for Upcoming Elections

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has formalized a coalition agreement with 15 left-wing parties to jointly participate in the early parliamentary elections scheduled for October 27

Politics | September 5, 2024, Thursday // 17:16

Bulgarian Authorities Launch Inspections to Ease Border Traffic Congestion

Today, the National Revenue Agency (NRA) and the State Agency "National Security" (SANS) began inspections related to the buffer parking lots for heavy goods vehicles near Bulgaria's borders

Politics | September 5, 2024, Thursday // 13:54

Bulgarian Consulate Employee in Dubai Allegedly Orchestrates Break-In Attempt

Within 48 hours, authorities identified the individual allegedly involved in the incident at the Consulate General of Bulgaria in Dubai

Politics » Diplomacy | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 17:01

Major Party Exits 'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' as October Elections Approach

The "Volt" party, established by Nastimir Ananiev, will not participate in the upcoming October 27 elections as part of the "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) coalition

Politics | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 14:38

Revival's Latest Referendum Bid to Preserve Bulgarian Lev Fails

The right-wing party "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) has once again failed in its attempt to initiate a referendum aimed at preserving the Bulgarian lev

Politics | September 4, 2024, Wednesday // 12:43

Bulgaria Sends 'Gvozdika' Self-Propelled Howitzers to Ukraine

Bulgaria's Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has confirmed that the country has sent self-propelled artillery units "Gvozdika" to Ukraine

Politics » Defense | September 3, 2024, Tuesday // 12:15
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria