Bulgarian Politicians Honor Unification Day with Calls for National Unity and Progress

Several Bulgarian politicians have extended their congratulations to the nation on the occasion of Unification Day.

Acting Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev highlighted the unity of the Bulgarian people, emphasizing that the unification of Bulgaria on September 6, 1885, demonstrated the impossibility of artificially dividing Bulgarians. He urged that this spirit of unity should guide efforts to overcome remaining barriers with the European Union. Glavchev’s message stressed that together, Bulgaria will succeed, and he celebrated the strength found in unity.

Atanas Zafirov, acting chairman of the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), reflected on the significance of Unification Day as a testament to the Bulgarian national ideal. He described it as a moment of collective triumph that showcases the power of common effort in overcoming personal and political obstacles. Zafirov called for unity and dedication to ensure progress for the homeland, pledging to work for a free, fair, and solidary Bulgaria.

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, echoed the sentiment that "unity makes strength," reminding the public of the unification’s role in demonstrating the people's aspiration for a unified and free Bulgaria.

The Council of Ministers highlighted that unification is a key example of Bulgaria’s enduring aspiration for freedom and unity. They noted that the future of Bulgaria hinges on collective effort.

Co-chairman of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) Kiril Petkov underscored the importance of self-belief and national responsibility in shaping Bulgaria’s future. He praised the historical unification of the Principality of Bulgaria and Eastern Rumelia as a pivotal moment that changed the course of Bulgarian history, and urged all Bulgarians to embrace their role in building a shared future.

Delyan Peevski, chairman of the parliamentary group of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), marked the 139th anniversary of Bulgaria's unification as a significant date that highlights the Bulgarian fighting spirit. He paid tribute to the heroes of the unification and urged citizens to preserve their legacy, uphold national identity, and support European values. Peevski emphasized that only through unity can Bulgaria continue on its Euro-Atlantic path and resist external influences.